It’s your last chance to save 51% on the excellent Beats Studio Pro headphones

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days – aka an October Prime Day – is nearly over, which means there are only a few hours left to score the best deals, including some that will best Black Friday and Cyber Monday. But if you’ve been eyeing a pair of cozy, long-lasting headphones, look no further. Beats Studio Pro in a range of colors are down to just $169.99 (was $349.99) on Amazon in the US , which is a whopping 51% off. If you’re in the UK, you can get them on Amazon for just £249 (was £349.99) , a 29% discount.

But considering the sun is almost setting on Prime Day, you’ll want to act fast. Beats Studio Pro offers fast pairing with Apple devices, just like AirPods, which extends to Android devices, making it pretty much platform agnostic. Additionally, it offers an immersive listening experience thanks to Personalized Spatial Audio and boasts two listening modes to either let the world in or block it out. You’ll get up to 40 hours of listening, and Studio Pro come in a broad range of colors, including Navy, Sandstone, Matte White, Black, or Deep Brown.

Beats Studio Pro: was $349.99 now $169.99 at Amazon

With fast pairing for iOS and Android devices, Beats Studio Pro are an excellent choice regardless of what ecosystem you are in. It lasts longer than some other over-ear headphones on the market, with up to 40 hours of playback. You can also quickly recharge them via the USB-C port for hours of listening in just minutes. Additionally, they have custom-designed drivers and support for Spatial Audio on Apple Music. You can pick from a range of colors, and Studio Pro offers a comfortable design with plenty of padding on the top band and earcups. Right now, you can score them for a wild 51% off on Amazon.

Beats Studio Pro: was £349.99 now £249 at Amazon

While it’s slightly less of a discount at 29% off versus 51% in the UK, you can still get Beats Studio Pro in three colors for just £249. You’ll get the same easy pairing with Android or iOS, a solid active noise cancellation mode as well as a transparency mode, up to 40 hours of battery life, and even offer lossless audio playback via USB-C

Considering the Beats Studio Pro were the successor to the much-loved Studio over-ear headphones, these keep a working design but spruce the colors and make some aspects a bit more functional. To ensure you can still comfortably rock these for a long-haul flight or maybe a long-lasting DJ set, Beats upped the padding for a cozy fit and kept them pretty light at just 270-grams.

In terms of playback, true to the Beats name, you’ll find strong bass that delivers an overall energizing mix, and you can read more on the audio quality in TechRadar’s full review here . We gave the Beats Studio Pro three and a half stars, but I’m still pretty fond of these over-ear cans and if you’re familiar with the Beats experience, I think you’ll quite enjoy them … especially at a huge 51% off.

