I'm a fitness writer, and this $1,000-off home gym is my top pick for the Amazon Prime Day sale

As a fitness writer, my ultimate dream is to have a comprehensive home gym that serves all my needs, which is why I'm casting a jealous eye over this incredible smart home gym in the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Right now you can save $1,000 on the Speediance Smart Home Gym System, now $2,298 instead of $3,269 at Amazon.

That might sound like a colossal investment, but when you consider that I pay nearly $100 per month for the membership to my local gym, it starts to make more sense as a long-term investment. Speediance's smart home gym is an all-in-one cable machine replete with a display for workouts and a workout platform, all of which can be folded away to save space.

Today's best Prime Day Home Gym deal

Speediance Smart Home Gym System: was $3,269 now $2,298 at Amazon

Back to its lowest-ever price, you can save $1,000 on this smart home gym system. It comes with a bench and all the attachments you need to get a comprehensive workout in, with up to 220lbs of adjustable resistance and more than 700 exercises and movements. There's also a display that can display workouts and over 300 classes. Better still? There's no subscription required.

The Speediance smart home gym is powered by high-performance dual engines that supply the cable resistance you need for your workout. It can provide up to 220 lbs of resistance that can be adjusted to suit every workout and trainee. There's also a 21.5-inch touchscreen that can display visual training and an interface for adjusting your workouts on the fly.

There are also more than 300 classes you can partake in without a subscription.

When you're not using it the Speediance can fold away against your wall, protruding just 16 inches. It also comes fully assembled, so there are no complicated steps to start. In the box, you'll get the 21.5-inch Gym Monster unit, a flat bench, ankle straps, an adjustable barbell, a Bluetooth controller ring, a tricep rope, a yoga mat, smart handles, and a barbell neck pad. It truly is an all-in-one home gym for all your fitness needs.

Today's best home gym deals

