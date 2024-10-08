I test coffee machines for a living, and this record-low price is the best Nespresso deal I've seen in years

If you love coffee, but you're not a fan of the grind, a Nespresso machine could be just the coffee maker for you; and right now, one of the best models has seen a record-low discount for Amazon Prime Day.

Right now, you can score a Nespresso Vertuo Next bundle for £89.99 (was £162), which comes with a milk frother, meaning you can make and enjoy your own homemade cappuccino without the hassle of a fully decked-out espresso machine.

I myself am a bit of a coffee purist, but life dictates that I don't have a large enough kitchen to house the caffeination station of my dreams. I can, however, fit the ultra-compact Nespresso Vertuo Next to save me from constantly splashing out on Starbucks - and with this deal, I'll be saving even more. However, if you want more versatility, our best coffee maker guide has plenty of alternatives.

Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee Machine: was £162.99 now £89.99 at Amazon

With a whopping 44% saving, this is a fantastic deal on a bundle which trends at £200 throughout the year - though it's worth noting for the last two months it's hovered around the £100 point. Still, this is the lowest price we've ever seen on this bundle. With a choice of five serving sizes and a mess-free pod design, this single-serve coffee machine makes simple work of producing deliciously smooth crema-topped coffee - and it comes with a milk frother.

In our Nespresso Vertuo Next review , we scored this compact coffee maker four stars, hailing its ease of use and maintenance. Having tested a fair few coffee machines in my day, I can tell you for free that they can be a lot of hassle, especially when it comes to cleaning - with the Nespresso Vertuo next, you'll spend far less time cleaning up grounds, water and other coffee-based messes.

The Vertuo Next produces a lovely crema with impressive staying power, even after sugar is stirred in, which is fantastic for those who enjoy their coffee black. With this bundle, however, you also get one of Nespresso's milk frothers, which are fantastic for lattes and cappuccinos.

We like to keep track of the best Nespresso machine sales and deals, so it’s worth checking back throughout the year if you aren’t ready to make the purchase just yet, although this current deal from Amazon may be too good to miss.

