I can’t believe this is a real offer - save £1,550 on the Razer Blade 14 and take your gaming to the next level

The October Amazon Prime Day deals are underway and if you’re a gamer, there’s no time like the present to get your hands on a high-quality gaming laptop at a discounted price. The Razer Blade 14 is on sale now at $1,949.99 from $3499.99, a whopping 44% off. That’s $1,550.99 off a powerful system packed into a slim-and-trim chassis that’ll take your gaming to the next level.

The Razer Blade 14 is a performance powerhouse that earned a stellar 4.5 stars in our review. We described it as “a powerful system squeezed into a slim, lightweight laptop that doesn’t sacrifice durability despite it’s compact design”. What more is there to say?

Razer is a bit notorious for being on the more expensive side when it comes to gaming hardware, which is why I highly recommend taking advantage of this deal while you’ve still got the chance. Knocking over $1,500 off premium Razer tech makes this one of the best deals I’ve seen so far this Prime Day - so much so I’ve already sent the deal to a few friends who are looking to upgrade.

Razer Blade 14: was $3499.99 now £1,949.99 at Amazon

This laptop sets out to be a top-tier performing machine and accomplishes that in spades. The gorgeous display, decent battery life, and powerhouse internals mean that the latest Blade 14 can easily pull double duty as a content creation platform in addition to its great gaming performance.

The model on offer is equipped with an Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti GPU and Ryzen 9 6900HX processor, so you know that whatever you throw at the Razer Blade 14, it will definitely be able to keep up. Ray tracing is also on the table especially when boosted with DLSS, with the Razer Blade 14 smashing each benchmark we threw at it in our review.

Almost every Blade Razer puts out has a very good display and this laptop is no exception. The 165Hz refresh rate makes this perfect for e-sports fans, the QHD panel offers brilliant color contrast and keeps everything crisp and clean.

If you’ve been holding out to invest in a gaming laptop with longevity and performance in mind, you’ve found the right deal.



Not in the US? Scroll down to see Razer Blade 14 deals in your region.