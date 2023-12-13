Get movies on the go with Samsung’s The Freestyle – now $200 off for the holidays

The best portable projectors offer a great way to get a really big image on the go, with the ability to move the projector from room to room and even outdoors for a backyard movie night. Our favorite portable is Samsung’s The Freestyle, which is currently selling for just $599 at Samsung, a $200 savings and a brilliant holiday deal.

The Freestyle automatically optimizes keystone and focus settings so you’ll get a perfect picture wherever you set it up. Samsung’s smart TV interface is built in, letting you stream movies and TV programs from the best streaming services over Wi-Fi, and there’s also Samsung’s Gaming Hub for playing cloud-based games from Xbox, Nvidia GeForce Now, and other services.

You might also want to check out our guides to the best Christmas sales in the US for even more great holiday and Christmas gift ideas.

Samsung The Freestyle 2nd Gen projector: was $799.99 now $599.99 at Samsung

Samsung's portable projector is one of the most innovative we've seen, and it's now selling for its near lowest-ever price direct from Samsung. Portables are great for outdoor movie nights, but can also be set up anywhere you want to get a big 100-inch HD-res image. The Freestyle leads our list of the best portable projectors, so this is a deal we can enthusiastically recommend.

More Holiday sales in the US