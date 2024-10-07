Don't wait for Prime Day, the best modular Xbox controller I've ever used is at its lowest-ever price right now

If you're after a high-end Xbox controller for less, then I would recommend the superb Victrix Pro BFG for Xbox which is currently on sale at its lowest-ever price.

Right now, you can pick up the Victrix Pro BFG for just £139.99 (was £171.99) at Amazon. That's a £32 discount and the lowest-ever price that we have seen for the controller and great value considering what you get.



This is a brilliant opportunity to get your hands on a top controller before the Amazon Prime Day rush begins in earnest.

This Victrix Pro BFG is my go-to Xbox controller, thanks in no small part to its brilliant modular design. This wireless gamepad boasts a fully customizable layout that can be tailored to your specific play style.

We consider the Victrix Pro BFG for Xbox to be one of the very best Xbox controllers right now. This is largely down to its ingenious modular design, which allows you to customize the layout wholly to your liking using an included tool set. Would you prefer to play with a symmetrical thumbstick layout similar to PlayStation? Some beginner-friendly tinkering is all it takes.

On top of some alternate d-pad designs and thumbsticks, it comes bundled with a removable fighting pad which is perfect for any of the best fighting games. No matter what you like to play, the Victrix Pro BFG for Xbox makes it easy to find the perfect setup.

Xbox Wireless Controller (Deep Pink): was £59.99 now £39.99 at Amazon

This is another lowest-ever price, this time for the original Xbox Wireless Controller in Deep Pink. If you would prefer something closer to the controller that came with your console, but in a more eye-catching color, this is for you.

This is one of the best gaming deals I've spotted in the build up to Prime Day. On top of compatibility with the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One, the Victrix Pro BFG for Xbox is fully compatible with your PC. This makes it one of the best PC controllers too and a very worthwhile option if you like to switch between platforms.

