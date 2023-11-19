Damn, this Black Friday gaming PC deal at Best Buy might just be the best I've ever seen for under $900

I've just spotted what's likely the cheapest ever pre-built gaming machine to feature an RTX 4060 Ti graphics card in the Best Buy Black Friday sale - this CyberPowerPC Gamer Master for just $899.99.

A full $275 price cut makes this one outstanding value right now - not only because $900 is an absolute steal for a machine with a new RTX 4060 Ti, but you're also getting a respectable combination of a Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 2TB SSD.

Sure, these aren't world-beating specs when compared to the very highest-end machines that are on sale in today's Black Friday deals, but they're great for the price and should set you up nicely for performance right out of the box. While we haven't tested this machine personally here at TechRadar, the combination of specs and price, the well-known CyberPC brand, and Best Buy's price match guarantee make us feel comfortable recommending this one.

RTX 4060 Ti Black Friday gaming PC deal

CyberPowerPC Gamer Master PC: was $1,174 now $899.99 at Best Buy

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 5700

Graphics card: RTX 4060 Ti

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 2TB A nice $275 price cut in the Best Buy Black Friday sale makes this CyberPowerPC the cheapest pre-built gaming PC I've ever seen to feature a speedy RTX 4060 Ti graphics card. It doesn't skimp out on the other specs either, with a respectable Ryzen Ryzen 7 5700 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a humungous 2TB SSD. Right out of the box this is an extremely capable machine and one that's an absolute steal at this price.

Are there any cons to this gaming PC deal?

For the price, not really - but there are a few things I would look at upgrading down the line if I had to nitpick. Firstly, the 16GB of DDR4 RAM is perfectly serviceable for a mid-range machine but it's never a bad idea to upgrade to 32GB since RAM prices are generally reasonable right now. Secondly, I'd probably swap out the no-brand CPU cooler for something a little more substantial from a known brand. This is another non-essential upgrade but it gives you a little more headroom down the line should you want to tweak your settings - plus, it usually makes your machine quieter.

Specs-wise, the RTX 4060 Ti isn't our favorite in the latest range from Nvidia but it's a stellar card at this price with its exceptional Ray Tracing performance and support for DLSS 3 Frame Generation. Considering you usually find machines with the non-Ti RTX 4060 variant in this budget range, we'd have no hesitation recommending it.

Check out our roundup of today's best Black Friday gaming laptop deals if you're considering a laptop instead.

More of today's best Black Friday deals