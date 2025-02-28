Best Buy's weekend sale is live - 25 deals I recommend on TVs, laptops, iPads and more

As we say goodbye to February (the longest month ever, it seems), Best Buy has launched a huge weekend sale. The retailer is slashing prices on its best-selling OLED TVs, laptops, headphones, and iPads from all your favorite brands.



As TechRadar's deals editor, I've gone through Best Buy's weekend sale and curated a list of the 25 best deals. I hand-picked highly-rated products with impressive discounts from Apple, Samsung, Beats, LG, Dell, and HP. You can find record-low prices on last year's best-selling products as the retailer makes room for new 2025 models.



Below, I've listed links to Best Buy's most popular sale categories if you want to jump straight to the site, followed by my pick of the top deals in TVs, laptops, Apple devices, and headphones. A few highlights include Apple's best-selling AirTags on sale for $67.99, LG's 48-inch B4 OLED TV on sale for $599.99 and the Beats Studio Pro on sale for $199.99.



Shop more of Best Buy's top deals below, and keep in mind these limited-time offers will expire as soon as the weekend is sadly over.

Best Buy TV deals

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and Best Buy's weekend sale has dropped the 48-inch model to a record-low price of $599.99. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking for an upgrade.

Toshiba C350 55-inch 4K Fire TV: was $369.99 now $259.99 at Best Buy In terms of value for money, there's not much that can beat this Toshiba C350 at Best Buy. For under $300, you get a 4K TV with HDR support that will deliver solid picture quality for your everyday viewing. Access to streaming apps is easy with the Fire TV OS, which has Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, and more at your fingertips. It's not as powerful as many premium options, but if you're on a tight budget and just want a large and good TV, it's a smart pick.

TCL Q6 65-inch 4K QLED TV: was $449.99 now $369.99 at Best Buy TCL TVs usually offer an excellent blend of performance and affordability – and this Q6 display is no different. The picture quality is solid overall, with the QLED panel ensuring you get superior brightness and colors that pop. It's rare to see a TV with this tech for so cheap, too, so you're getting a serious bargain here if you need a 65-inch QLED display.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy The LG C4 is ranked number one in our best TV guide and features a stunning picture with boosted brightness, a 144hz refresh rate, and LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip. You also get excellent gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz compatibility, VRR and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia. Best Buy is slashing $1,100 off the retail price, which is $200 more than the record-low.

Samsung 70-inch DU7200 4K TV: was $589.99 now $529.99 at Best Buy If you're interested in a big-screen budget display, this is a fantastic price on Samsung's DU7200 70-inch 4K smart TV for just $529.99. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $600.

LG UT75 86-inch 4K Smart TV: was $1,099.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy This is one of the best prices I've seen on a massive display from a reputable brand. LG's best-selling UT75 4K TV delivers a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen7 AI processor and WebOS 24 for seamless streaming. Gamers will also love the game optimizer and dashboard with GeForce NOW, which allows you to see and adjust all your settings in one place.

Best Buy Apple deals

Apple AirTag 4 Pack: was $99 now $67.99 at Best Buy The best-selling Apple AirTag is on sale for $67.99, which is a new record-low price. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet or want to track your luggage, just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.

Apple iPhone 16e: save up to $600 with qualified activation and trade-in at Best Buy

The iPhone 16e is officially available to pre-order, and you can save up to $600 at Best Buy with qualified activation and trade-in. Your discount will depend on the value of your trade-in, and you must activate it through a carrier.

Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): was $349 now $279 at Best Buy The latest version of Apple's entry-level tablet is on sale for $279 at Best Buy's weekend sale. It's great value for money at this price if you need an all-around tablet. We said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a big upgrade over the previous generation model in our iPad 10.9 review, with a larger Liquid Retina display, a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design.

Apple iPad Pro M4: was $999 now $949 at Best Buy If you're looking for a tablet with laptop-like power, Best Buy has the M4 iPad Pro on sale for $949. The iPad Pro delivers incredible performance and speed, thanks to Apple's latest M4 Chip, an exceptional battery life, and an 11-inch Ultra Retina XDR display.

Apple AirPods Max: was $549.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy Best Buy's weekend sale has Apple's powerful AirPods Max on sale for $499.99 thanks to a $50 discount. The over-ear headphones feature active noise cancellation to block out unwanted noise and provide up to 20 hours of battery life.



Best Buy laptop deals

Acer Chromebook 315: was $349 now $199 at Best Buy Our budget laptop pick from Best Buy's sale is this Acer Chromebook 315 for just $199. An Intel Pentium processor and 4GB of RAM is a decent pairing with the lightweight ChromeOS, so it's capable of general tasks and light use, such as web browsing, sending emails, word processing, and watching videos.

HP Chromebook 15: was $399 now $299 at Best Buy If you're looking for a basic device best suited for light use and school, this HP Chromebook 15 is a fantastic option at just $299. The laptop is powered by ChromeOS and you're getting an exceptional all-day battery life, making it an excellent portable option at a stunningly affordable price.

Dell Inspiron 15: was $749.99 now $529.99 at Best Buy Dell's best-selling Inspiron 15 is a popular pick and it's $220 off at Best Buy. The laptop packs an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a large 1TB SSD, it's a smart buy if you have a decent budget and need a powerful all-around laptop to handle your day-to-day computing jobs and general work comfortably. Expect solid performance, good multitasking capabilities, speedy load times, and decent battery life.

HP 15.6 Touch-Screen Laptop: was $629.99 now $319.99 at Best Buy Best Buy's weekend sale has HP's 15.6-inch touch-screen laptop down to just $319.99. You get an Intel i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD to ensure excellent overall performance and enough essential speedy storage for the price. Overall, it's a great entry-level option to handle all everyday jobs, some more advanced work, and light multitasking.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1i 15.6-inch Touchscreen Laptop: was $599.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy This 15.6-inch Lenovo IdeaPad 1i is down to $399.99, thanks to an impressive $200 discount. It comes with Windows 11 and features a decent Intel Core i5 processor, plus a good amount of storage for the price. You're also getting a 15.6-inch touch-screen display and 11 hours of battery life.

HP Envy 16 2-in-1: was $1,099.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy This HP Envy 16 is a powerful and surprisingly affordable 2-in-1 laptop, making it one of the best laptop deals available at Best Buy. With an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage, it has enough power to easily handle all your computing needs. Plus, you can flip the 16-inch screen around to use the device in tablet mode for easier web browsing and watching videos.

Best Buy headphone deals

JBL Tune 520BT: was $49.99 now $39.99 at Best Buy The JBL Tune 520BT are budget over-ear headphones with impressive sound and renowned JBL pure bass. You're also getting wireless bluetooth 5.3 technology and an incredible 57 hours of battery life. Today's deal from Best Buy brings the price down to just $39.99.

Beats Studio Buds: was $149.95 now $99.99 at Best Buy Best Buy has the highly-rated Beats Studio Buds on sale for $99.99. For your money, you're getting Active Noise Cancelling technology, a comfortable fit, and quality audio performance. This deal is a great alternative compared to Apple's AirPods Pro 2, which are priced at $189.

