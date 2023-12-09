Amazon last minute Christmas sale is live in the UK - shop the 18 best deals

With just two weeks to go, Amazon UK is offering several last-minute deals for those looking for a few final Christmas gift ideas ahead of the big day. You can jump through to the retailer and check them out for yourself or see a few of my top picks below - including many that are the same price as they were over Black Friday.

The highlights I've spotted include some excellent value Sony earbuds for £44, the highly-rated Ninja Foodi Air Fryer Max for £179 and the handy Echo Pop smart speaker for £19.99.

Oh, and there's also 45% off an enormous 4.5kg bar of Toblerone. That'll get you or a chocolate lover through the month.

Need any more inspiration for what to buy this year? You might also want to check out our guides to the best Christmas gift ideas and get ready for the upcoming Boxing Day sales in the UK.

18 best last minute deals at Amazon UK

Sony WH-1000MX4: was £249 now £197.99 at Amazon

The Sony WH-1000MX4 are a little older now but they are still some of the best over-ear headphones ever. These wireless Sony cans package together top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation all at a reasonable price point that's £80 less than the newer Sony XM5. We still rate these as the best headphones for most people, exactly because you can find them at a price like this for Black Friday.

Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone Digital Air Fryer: was £249.99 now £179 at Amazon

This popular and highly rated large-capacity air fryer is just £10 away from the record-low price we saw over Black Friday so it's a good buy today. It boasts a large 9.5L capacity, six preset functions and can cook up to eight portions of two foods at once to ensure they're prepared at exactly the same time. The discount brings it in line with much smaller-sized models so it's well worth getting this premium version while it's on offer.

Tile Mate (3-Pack): was £54.99 now £41.29 at Amazon

Sick of losing things? Or being the person who always has to find the item someone else has lost. Attach one of these Bluetooth tags to it and you'll never worry about misplacing your phone, keys or, um, pet(?) again. These are compatible with iOS and Android, as well as Google Home and Alexa, so are great for a variety of devices. Just want one? A single pack is available for £14.99 at Amazon.

Sony WF-C500: was £90 now £44 at Amazon

We already called these earbuds 'great value for money' in our Sony WF-C500 review – and that was at the full asking price. With 45% off, we think they're an absolute steal and then some. Yes, 20 hours of battery can be bettered – but 10 hours from the buds alone certainly can't at this new low price point. They're also light and comfortable, providing an exciting, musical sound. Oh, and this is the cheapest price ever - sounds perfect.

Cosi Home Luxury Heated Electric Blanket: was £79.99 now £42.47 at Amazon

With the chilly winter nights now upon us, there's nothing like getting cosy on the sofa with a cup of tea and a good book, film or video game. And now you can up your comfort with this heated throw from Cosi Home for almost 50% off. This personal-sized micro-fleece blanket has ten adjustable heat settings, has an overheat protection system and timer, and is machine washable for easy cleaning.

Amazon Echo Show 8: was £119.99 now £59.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a larger smart home display, Amazon has the 2021 Echo Show 8 on sale for £59.99. That's the lowest price ever. You can use the eight-inch display to make calls, watch videos, check the weather, play music, display photos and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free thanks to Alexa compatibility.

Oral-B Pro 3: was £100 now £34.99 at Amazon

This mid-range toothbrush is a solid pickup while it's less than half price for Black Friday. It doesn't boast many impressive high-end features but it has the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor.

Alcohol + Drinks: up to 30% off whisky, brandy, wine, beers and more

Christmas party season is upon us so now is a good time to ensure the drinks cabinet is well-stocked with all the alcoholic (and non-alcoholic) tipples you might need. Amazon has up to 30% off loads right now, including popular brands such as Kraken, Johnnie Walker, Aperol, Tanqueray, Jack Daniels, and more

Echo Pop: was £44.99 now £19.99 at Amazon

Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? Amazon's last-minute deals include the all-new Echo Pop for £19.99. That's just £2 more than the record-low price and still the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. We found it was a fun if basic option in our Echo Pop review. For the money, you get a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions and check the weather completely hands-free.

Nespresso Vertuo Pop: was £99.99 now £58 at Amazon

This single-serve Nespresso machine comes in various fun colours and can brew a large variety of caffeinated beverages. Your order will also come with 30 free capsules, so you can start enjoying delicious coffee right away. Not bad for a cheap and easy-to-use machine for the infrequent or less-fussy coffee drinker.

Cosori Pro LE Air Fryer L501: was £99.99 now £69.99 at Amazon

This is a sleek and stylish air fryer according to our Cosori Pro LE L501 review and a great time to buy it as it drops to a terrific low price. The 4.7L capacity is enough for a family of four to cook meals in using nine preset functions with up to 85% less fat, 50% faster and 55% less electricity than a conventional oven. Cleaning is easy, too, with dishwasher-safe components.

Blink Mini: was £29.99 now £17.99 at Amazon

The Blink Mini is always a best-seller in the end-of-year sales like Black Friday, and Amazon has the compact smart security camera for £17.99 - that's equal to the lowest price we've ever seen. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

Meta Quest 2 (128GB): was £349 now £249 at Amazon

The Oculus Quest 2 / Meta Quest 2 is now down to its lowest price ever at Amazon. This price cut felt inevitable during this year's Black Friday considering the Meta Quest 3 is now available, but this is still a great choice for an accessible VR headset at a reasonable price. It remains a great piece of kit thanks to its ease of use, comfortable weight vast catalogue of supported games and reasonable 128GB of storage.

Toblerone Jumbo Size (4.5kg): was £73.99 now £54.98 at Amazon

You ever look at chocolate bars these days and swear they are getting smaller? What if you can't be bothered to root around those tubs with all the Bountys for the one or two good chocs you actually like? Well, here's a 4.5kg bar of Toblerone to solve all your woes. This should last you Christmas and beyond - or serve as a good weapon to brandish to settle any dramas on the day.

Asus Chromebook Flip: was £349.99 now £199 at Amazon

Want a laptop but also think you'd appreciate the flexibility of a tablet? Why not both? This Asus Chromebook Flip is a relatively basic machine but is fine for light use and everyday tasks. Plus, you have the versatility to flip it to tablet mode at any time to make web browsing or watching videos even more comfortable. Decent storage at 128GB and a solid 10-hour battery life are very good for this price, too.

Echo Dot (5th Gen): was £54.99 now £24.99 at Amazon

Amazon's best-selling Echo Dot is just £3 away from its record-low price in the retailer's last-minute Christmas deals. That's still cheaper than last year's Black Friday price. Amazon's latest model got four stars in our Echo Dot (5th Gen) review for its improved audio experience, new temperature sensor and all the handy Alexa features like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather completely hands-free.

Google Pixel 7a + 30W Pixel Charger: was £449 now £379 at Amazon

Android fans on a budget should consider the Google Pixel 7a while it's £70 off in this deal – and bundled with a fast 30W charger that's usually £25 by itself. This phone is the brand's latest mid-range device and is essentially a slightly scaled-down version of the standard Pixel 7. Despite that, it still manages to pack in the same chipset, an outstanding camera, and a 90Hz display, despite being around £100 - £200 cheaper.