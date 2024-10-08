Bone conduction headphones are a runner's dream, and 5 of the best just got a great Prime Day discount
Get Shokz for less
If you're looking for a pair of great bone conduction headphones so you can stay tuned in to your surroundings, then these Shokz Amazon Prime Big Deal Days discounts are definitely worth your time. A mainstay in our best bone conductions headphones guide, right now you can get up to 32% off Shokz range of OpenRun Pro, OpenRun, OpenMove, OpenFit, and OpenSwim headphones at Amazon.
That discount means that Shokz is matching the previous lowest price on each of its models across the entire range, with savings of up to £50 on offer.
Bone conduction headphones channel audio using vibrations in your skull, so you can run and exercise without blocking your ears. They're perfect if you want to workout in busier areas, or just want to stay aware of your surroundings at all times. Even at full price, Shokz' offerings are a great pick, but at this discount, they're pretty much a steal.
Today's best Shokz bone conduction headphone deals
Shokz OpenRun Pro bone conduction headphones: was £159.95 now £109.95 at Amazon
Save £50 on the best Shokz bone conduction headphones, back down to their low price of £109.95. They feature active noise cancellation and IP55 water resistance, as well as 10 hours of battery life.
Shokz OpenRun bone conduction headphones: was £129.95 now £89 at Amazon
You can save £40 on the OpenRun version featuring IP67 water resistance and eight hours of playtime. Featuring immersive stereo audio, they lack the noise cancelling of the Pro, hence the cheaper price tag.
Shokz OpenMove bone conduction headphones: was £79 now £55 at Amazon
Get £25 off Shokz' cheapest offering, back down to their lowest-ever price. They feature six hours of battery life and Bluetooth 5.1, as well as IP55 dust and waterproofing.
Shokz OpenSwim bone conduction headphones: was £139 now £109 at Amazon
Shokz' OpenSwim headphones are £30 off, returning to their lowest-ever price of £109. They're water proof (as you'd hope), and feature 4GB of onboard MP3 storage and battery for up to 8 hours of music playback, even underwater!
Stephen Warwick is TechRadar's Fitness & Wearables writer with nearly a decade of experience covering technology, including five years as the News Editor of iMore. He's a keen fitness enthusiast and is never far from the local gym, Apple Watch at the ready, to record his latest workout. Stephen has experience writing about every facet of technology including products, services, hardware, and software. He's covered breaking news and developing stories regarding supply chains, patents and litigation, competition, politics and lobbying, the environment, and more. He's conducted interviews with industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. Outside of work, he's a massive tech and history buff with a passion for Rome Total War, reading, and music.