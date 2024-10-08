Bone conduction headphones are a runner's dream, and 5 of the best just got a great Prime Day discount

If you're looking for a pair of great bone conduction headphones so you can stay tuned in to your surroundings, then these Shokz Amazon Prime Big Deal Days discounts are definitely worth your time. A mainstay in our best bone conductions headphones guide, right now you can get up to 32% off Shokz range of OpenRun Pro, OpenRun, OpenMove, OpenFit, and OpenSwim headphones at Amazon.

• Shop more early Prime Day deals

That discount means that Shokz is matching the previous lowest price on each of its models across the entire range, with savings of up to £50 on offer.

Bone conduction headphones channel audio using vibrations in your skull, so you can run and exercise without blocking your ears. They're perfect if you want to workout in busier areas, or just want to stay aware of your surroundings at all times. Even at full price, Shokz' offerings are a great pick, but at this discount, they're pretty much a steal.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Prime Day deals in your area.

Today's best Shokz bone conduction headphone deals

Shokz OpenRun Pro bone conduction headphones: was £159.95 now £109.95 at Amazon

Save £50 on the best Shokz bone conduction headphones, back down to their low price of £109.95. They feature active noise cancellation and IP55 water resistance, as well as 10 hours of battery life.

Shokz OpenRun bone conduction headphones: was £129.95 now £89 at Amazon

You can save £40 on the OpenRun version featuring IP67 water resistance and eight hours of playtime. Featuring immersive stereo audio, they lack the noise cancelling of the Pro, hence the cheaper price tag.

Shokz OpenMove bone conduction headphones: was £79 now £55 at Amazon

Get £25 off Shokz' cheapest offering, back down to their lowest-ever price. They feature six hours of battery life and Bluetooth 5.1, as well as IP55 dust and waterproofing.

Shokz OpenSwim bone conduction headphones: was £139 now £109 at Amazon

Shokz' OpenSwim headphones are £30 off, returning to their lowest-ever price of £109. They're water proof (as you'd hope), and feature 4GB of onboard MP3 storage and battery for up to 8 hours of music playback, even underwater!

Shokz OpenRun Pro bone conduction headphones: was £159.95 now £109.95 at Amazon

You can save £50 on my personal choice for best running headphones, the Shokz OpenRun Pros. They're ranked extremely highly, 4.5 stars in our review, boasting a comfortable and stable fit.

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK