Looking for deals for a fledgling vinyl enthusiast on the final day of Prime Day (and yes, that can be you, we're all friends here)? Good stuff. Getting into vinyl can be very expensive, can't it? But deals like these prove it doesn't have to be – and you'll need to snap this one up soon, as Prime Day ends at midnight.

Thankfully, this seriously cheap Prime Day deal on a complete plug/n/play vinyl setup is still live – for now. It's a great-looking turntable and speakers that's built to go together, now just £149.99 (was £299) and honestly, for that money I think it's a complete system for a song.

If you're dropping by for other kinds of audio kit and the tail end of Prime Day (see my Prime noise-cancelling headphones roundup for starters) our Amazon Prime Day live hub is the place to go. But if you're even a little bit curious, stay with me for this hi-fi deal – and then move quickly because in case I haven't stressed this enough, Prime Day ends tonight!

Amazon Prime Day deal: 1 By One turntable and Bluetooth bookshelf speakers

1 By One Bluetooth Turntable Hi-Fi System: was £299 now £149 at Amazon However you look at it, this is a lot of good-looking analogue audio for the money. It's not a model we've tested, but it's sold for as much as £299 before now (Amazon lists its most recent price of £209, and even that makes this a 29% saving) and for that, you get all the right things: iron platter, adjustable counterweight, a built-in switchable phono line and pre-amplifier, to allow connection to either the set of included speakers, or to your own externally-powered speakers via the dual RCA output cables. Oh, and the speakers will accept a Bluetooth signal from your phone if you want to stream music from Tidal, Apple Music and even Spotify. Also, over 3,500 favourable Amazon reviews isn't half bad…

I really like that these are proper stereo speakers rather than something squirrelled into the plinth, as is the case with many plug-and-play record players. I also like the built-in switchable phono line and pre-amplifier, because it means you could connect to said speakers, or to your own externally-powered speakers via the dual RCA output cables – because you (or whomever you're buying for) may well want to upgrade in time.

Another plus is the deck's USB port, so you can rip and encode your precious vinyl to MP3 files (lowly, yes, but you've got them stored) for digital safekeeping – and of course, playback direct from your laptop or smartphone, and so on.

Also, the speakers are also Bluetooth-enabled, so while you can't stream the vinyl spinning on your platter to your wireless headphones or other Bluetooth speakers, you can stream audio from your phone and hear it on this system's speakers.

I should emphasise that this is not a model I've personally been 12 rounds with. So, while I’ve found a well-priced set that looks the absolute business for this money, I cannot vouch for the sound. If you only want something we have tested, you could jump up to my actual best turntable recommendations (which we all know is the best idea) – or even our pick of the three best beginner turntables, but Prime Day is Prime Day, and if you're all about saving money, this could well be the deck and bookshelf speakers for you.

My advice is this: if you or someone you love is getting into vinyl and needs a fuss-free beginner setup, it's little money well spent – after all, vinyl isn't going anywhere.

Not the deal for you? The excellent Sony PS-LX310BT is also discounted – I'll link to it below. It doesn't come with speakers, but you can ping your vinyl direct to a nearby Bluetooth speaker or your headphones…

Another great Prime Day turntable deal

Sony PS-LX310BT Bluetooth Turntable: was £239 now £179.55 at Amazon This Sony is a tried and trusted turntable that's very affordable and beginner-friendly. It comes with an integrated phono stage so you can connect it to an existing hi-fi, automatic operation, and Bluetooth streaming. It picked up lots of five star reviews when it first launched in 2019 (I've linked to my own one, written for our sister site, What Hi-Fi?) it's one of the turntables I recommend to people who want to get into vinyl, or who are coming back to it because playing records is so much more fun than streaming.

