While it doesn't move the needle forward in terms of picture performance, the Sony A9G's updated design and lesser price is sure to please the folks who didn't quite like the A9F's ‘lean-on’ leg design. For a premium TV for any house, the Sony A9G is among the top contenders if picture quality and design is your top concern.

Sony has launched the sequel to the Sony A9F that was launched in India around September last year. The Sony A9G is the company's premium range of TVs under Master Series. The series is known for having some of the most excellent OLED TVs, and the A9G is latest of all.

While there are not a lot of upgrades in the A9G over its predecessor, it's still potentially a more attractive option than the A9F as it's priced much lower. That's because of the number of changes done on top of an already existing premium setup.

We were at the launch where we experienced the TV in an extensive demo session with the Sony team. It's too early to pass judgment on whether it's a significant upgrade over the predecessor or not. So we'll take you through our experience during the demo until Sony sends us one for review.

Design

The A9G OLED looks vastly different than the A9F in several significant ways. To begin with, the new models stand upright rather than leaning backward like the A9F. It also seems slightly slimmer because it has replaced the 'lean on' leg with a more conventional, A8F like, centrally mounted metal stand.

The wall mount this time is improved as it now looks more flush, minimizing the gap between the wall and the TV. Also, Sony has added the swivel mechanism to pull it out and adjust viewing angles, which is a useful addition.

These little additions may not matter much if you're spending a few thousands on a new TV, but these design choices make a world of difference when it's a gadget that costs more than a couple of lakhs.

The front of the TV seems quite similar to the previous model. It has the same edge-to-edge design with slender borders. The screen looks like a thin slab of glass; in dark scenes, it gets almost impossible to spot the borders apart.

Performance

Unlike the design, the features and picture quality remain almost the same as the A9F. The A9G uses the same core OLED panel as its predecessor, as well as, more importantly, the same powerful X1 Ultimate processor. In our experience, this is one of the most powerful processors that we've seen on any smart TV. It is also a significant update over the X1 Extreme. The X1 Ultimate processor improves image quality with "object-based HDR remaster" and "object-based super resolution," up-converting SDR material and enhancing sharpness, respectively.

These two pieces of tech help to offer improved colour performance, better upscaling of sub-4K sources, better near-black light management, anti-colour banding processing, and many more features besides, all designed with the intention of creating a picture that gets as close as Sony can manage to the performance of its own BVM-X300 professional OLED mastering monitor.

Demonstrations of the A9G in a dark room after the launch revealed that the pictures of new OLED TV are as good as of the A9F. Which means the black levels, for instance, are stunningly rich and deep, yet also contain subtle details and colours which is missing on most OLED rivals.

There is a Netflix Calibrated Mode which optimizes 'Netflix Originals' content. Enabling it from the settings gives a more accurate image to what was initially mastered by content creators. Unfortunately, we could not experience this because of a bad internet connection. But we're looking forward to seeing how it changes things when it comes to Netflix Originals.

The TV lacks support for HDMI 2.1, whereas its competitor, the recently announced LG C9 OLED does.

What we loved about the A9G is that it retains gorgeous black levels, and the highlights stand out beautifully. Detail levels are high and retain shape when there's motion in the scene at high frame rates.

It brings precision to light and color control. As usual with the OLED TVs, the viewing angles are also outstanding. In our limited experience with the TV, we could make out that the A9G maintains uniformity to the way Sony generally calibrates its Master Series TVs.

Sound

The A9G retains the impressive picture quality of the A9F, but Sony has done some changes to its Acoustic Surface Audio+ speaker configuration. While the latter had a 3.2 channel audio speaker including a central actuator and two side-facing subwoofers, the A9G comes with a 2.2 channel audio.

Maybe because Sony had to drop the 'lean-on' leg and make the screen slimmer on the A9G. Also, the company has redesigned its bass drivers for the A9G, to try and deliver the same sort of dynamic range despite having less physical bodywork to play with.

Clips of 'Bahubali 2' revealed that the sound effects seem to be appearing from the exact part of the picture they should be coming from, rather than from some dislocated speaker below the screen. At half volume, it was pretty loud and thumping for a room of that size.

We'll need to spend a bit more time to find out if there's any compromise with the audio or any improvement for that matter.

Early verdict

If you would ask if the A9F is a significant upgrade over the A9F, then it's not because the OLED panel and the picture quality - two key elements of a TV - remain the same. But it doesn't mean it's bad. The A9F is a great TV in itself, and the same is the case with the A9G.

The design changes like the new wall bracket and a slimmer design do add more meaning to the money you spend on it. At Rs 2,69,900 for the 55-inch model, it's an expensive piece of technology, but it's not overpriced. It's launched at a lower price than the A9F, and for pixel-aficionados, this is going to be a big deal.