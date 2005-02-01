Pioneer DCS-323 review

The DCS-323 boasts Pioneer's 3-Spot technology, and so offers both 5.1 and 'pseudo' surround sound - depending on how you place the speakers.

The stylish speaker system includes one of the slimmest subwoofers we've seen. Setting up is easy, and there's a set of adjustments that alter speaker level to suit the size of your room.

The DCS-323 builds on the success of its predecessors. There's no component, but images have excellent detail via RGB Scart and the speakers are spectacular no matter what their layout.