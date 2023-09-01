Zoom Notes wants to make sure you never miss key info from a meeting

Top video conferencing platform Zoom wants to make your online meetings a whole lot more effective by putting all the resources you would typically need for an in-person chat into one simple interface.

With the addition of its new Zoom Notes tool, meeting participants will now be able to, well, take notes, from a new section that is available during a call.

The company hopes that this will help workers reduce the amount of time they spend jumping between apps and screens, giving them a handy productivity boost.

Zoom introduces Notes for online meetings

Notes is a collaborative space where colleagues can share their own inputs relating to the meeting, but it’s not just a feature that’s confined to the four walls of a finite meeting. Users can also find Notes outside of meetings where they can continue to add comments in their own time.

Workers can also set up a note ahead of a meeting where they can share information such as the agenda and other contextual information.

The firm’s head of productivity applications, Darin Brown, said: “We wanted to offer a clean user experience that allows users to create agendas and notes while staying within the Zoom platform instead of jumping to other content management tools.”

The owner of a Note can choose to share access during the meeting, or just to grant those permissions afterwards.

While this is clearly a feature designed to cater to businesses, it will also prove to be useful in smaller organizations such as local charities who may choose to hold committee meetings digitally.

Zoom says that Notes “will roll out in the coming weeks,” confirming that it would become available to all users at no additional cost.