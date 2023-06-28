Zoom is bringing a bit of movie magic to make you look better on video calls

In recognition that many employees are still working from home, and conference rooms still play an important part in colleague collaboration, Zoom has announced a new AI feature to make sure everybody is in view.

Intelligent Director for Zoom Rooms combines multiple cameras with artificial intelligence to make sure each participant on a call is captured in the best quality and from the best angle possible.

Capable of adjusting to movements like head turns and repositions, Intelligent Director for Zoom Rooms promises to be a clever framing tool for up to 16 participants in medium- to large-sized rooms.

Intelligent Director for Zoom Rooms

Zoom explains that its goal was to avoid what is commonly known as the ‘bowling alley effect’ by presenting each person in a gallery view.

Zoom Chief Product Officer Smita Hashim described Intelligent Director as “the solution that can bring employees together, regardless of location, so they can truly connect face-to-face.”

This is indeed something we have already seen before with the launch of Zoom’s Smart Gallery feature. Instead, that uses a single camera combined with AI to cater to small- and medium-sized rooms.

The company explained that “remote participants can now have face-to-face conversations with each Zoom Rooms participant, allowing in-room participants to be seen and heard.”

While Zoom may be behind the software and artificial intelligence advancements that have helped to deliver this feature, recognition is given to Apple, AVer, Dell, HP Poly, Intel, Logitech, and Yealink for providing the necessary hardware.

Whether or not remote working is here to stay, video conferencing continues to prove a vital part of any company’s IT portfolio for keeping colleagues connected, and continuous feature additions and improvements are one way of securing a healthy market share for Zoom.