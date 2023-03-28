Your workplace Zoom meetings are about to get an OpenAI boost, you lucky things

Zoom has become the latest company to announce collaborative efforts with OpenAI to embed artificial intelligence into its platform and hopefully help save workers hours of lost time.

The video conferencing company described generative AI, like ChatGPT, as a “driving force” in making workers more productive, and as such has added OpenAI’s generative tool to its Zoom IQ offering.

Zoom IQ is best thought of as a digital personal assistant, which up until now, has been able to compartmentalize and summarize meeting recordings, but it’s about to get a whole lot smarter.

Zoom IQ

OpenAI’s large language model (LLM) used to train the hugely popular ChatGPT is behind the latest addition to Zoom IQ, which has gained a tonne of other assistant-like features.

As well as summarizing chats and other messages, it can help create new content for messaging applications, organize ideas, and create agendas.

Having created an agenda, Zoom IQ can go on to summarize the meeting and share notes with attendees, including action points assigned to individual workers.

Similarly, and much like Microsoft Dynamics 365 Copilot which also borrows OpenAI technology, Zoom IQ can handle emails with customers too, suggesting what to write or turning a poorly-written brief into a more eloquent reply.

Rollout is expected to begin in April, however Zoom customers will be able to access the new Zoom IQ features by invitation only, and some features (like the email composing tool) will be available to Zoom IQ for Sales only, leaving many businesses having to wait even longer until they get access.

“Zoom has long built AI solutions into our products to empower customers to be more productive,” said Smita Hashim, chief product officer at Zoom. “We are excited to bring many more capabilities with new large language models. Our unique approach to AI will give customers the flexibility they want and help significantly improve collaboration and customer relations.”