I use almost every popular note-taking app out there, and these are my favorites

App stores are overflowing with note-taking apps, each promising to be the ultimate solution to our organizational woes.

In my quest for digital clarity, I've dipped my toe (and sometimes fully submerged myself) into nearly every popular option. From the minimalist interfaces to the feature-rich behemoths, I've taken notes, made lists, and attempted to wrangle my scattered thoughts across them all.

After this extensive exploration, a few clear favorites have emerged – the ones that consistently prove their worth and have become indispensable in my daily workflow.

Obsidian

Obsidian is a versatile note-taking application praised for its flexibility, mainly for personal knowledge management.

Its key strength is the local-first approach, storing notes locally in Markdown files, granting users control and privacy over their data.

The bidirectional linking system enables interconnected notes, reflecting the brain's associative nature, visually represented in the unique Graph View to help users discover relationships between ideas.

Obsidian's customizable interface and extensive plugin ecosystem allow users to adapt the application to their workflows dramatically.

The Canvas feature offers a visual workspace for arranging notes and media, catering to visual thinkers.

Core features, including strong Markdown support, internal linking, tagging, and powerful search, are free for personal use.

However, Obsidian has drawbacks. The extensive customization and variety of plugins may overwhelm new users. While local storage ensures data ownership, built-in cloud syncing is unavailable in the free version, requiring manual third-party setups or a paid subscription for Obsidian Sync.

Teamwork Collaboration features are absent, making it less ideal for teamwork without external plugins.

Some users find search frustrating with many notes, and bibliography management needs improvement for research tasks.

Despite potential instability from community plugins, Obsidian is favored by those seeking a highly adaptable and future-proof note-taking solution that prioritizes interconnected thinking and personal knowledge organization.

Obsidian is available on macOS, iOS, Android, Windows, and Linux. It's free, with additional features like sync and publishing offered as add-ons.

Google Keep

Google Keep is a versatile and user-friendly note-taking application developed by Google, designed for quickly capturing thoughts, ideas, lists, and more across various devices.

One of its significant pros is its seamless integration with the Google ecosystem, allowing users to easily save notes from Gmail, Docs, and other Google Workspace apps.

Its accessibility across web, Android, iOS, and even Wear OS devices, with real-time syncing, ensures that your notes are always within reach.

Google Keep excels in speed and simplicity, making it incredibly easy to jot down information on the fly through text, voice memos (with automatic transcription), images (with OCR for text extraction), and drawings.

Collaboration is also a strong point, as notes and lists can be easily shared with others for real-time co-editing. The use of color-coding and labels provides basic yet effective organization, complemented by a powerful search function. Reminders, including location-based ones, add to its utility for managing tasks and to-dos.

However, Google Keep also has its cons.

A frequently cited limitation is its lack of advanced formatting options; you can't bold, italicize, underline text, or create complex hierarchical structures within notes.

While labels and colors aid organization, the absence of a traditional folder system can make managing a large volume of notes challenging.

The basic task management features lack the sophistication of dedicated tools, missing functionalities like subtasks, priority levels, and project timelines.

Furthermore, there's no direct export option for notes in formats like PDF, which can be inconvenient for archiving or sharing outside the app.

While it integrates well within Google's environment, direct integrations with other non-Google productivity suites are limited, often requiring workarounds using third-party automation tools like Zapier or Make.

The character limit per note (20,000 characters) might also be restrictive for more extensive note-taking needs.

Despite these drawbacks, Google Keep remains a popular choice for its speed, ease of use, and strong integration within the Google ecosystem for users who prioritize quick capture and accessibility over advanced organizational and formatting features.

Google Keep is free.

Notion

Notion is a versatile tool beyond note-taking, employing a block-based system for customizable pages that blend notes, databases, wikis, and project trackers.

Though initially overwhelming, its tailored functionality proves invaluable for managing complex projects and organizing life.

As a powerful "all-in-one workspace," Notion creates "pages" containing various content "blocks" such as text, videos, images, and databases.

Its flexibility allows users to create personal wikis, project dashboards, and action-linked meeting notes.

The innovative database feature adds organization with properties, views (tables, boards, calendars), and page relations, enhancing traditional notes.

Collaboration excels with real-time editing and customizable sharing permissions.

Numerous templates streamline setup, while extensive integrations with apps like Google Calendar and Trello position Notion as a productivity hub. The generous free tier also benefits individual users.

However, Notion's versatility has drawbacks. Due to its complex interface and options, new users often face a steep learning curve.

Unlike simpler apps, it demands a deliberate setup. Building systems can be time-consuming, and offline access is limited, posing challenges for those without reliable internet.

The mobile app, while functional, is typically less intuitive than the desktop version.

Users seeking quick and simple note-taking may find Notion excessive, and some advanced features, like Notion AI, require additional payment.

Nevertheless, for those valuing flexibility and customization, Notion provides a robust solution for managing information, projects, and structured note-taking.

Notion offers a free tier for individuals, with a $10 monthly Plus subscription for extended features, alongside Business and Enterprise plans. It is accessible on Android, iOS, Windows, and Mac.

Apple Notes

Finally, I can't overlook Apple Notes. For users deeply embedded in the Apple ecosystem, its seamless integration across devices and its surprising evolution into a capable note-taking app make it a reliable choice.

Apple Notes is a pre-installed note-taking application on Apple devices, known for its simplicity and seamless integration within the Apple ecosystem.

A significant pro is its effortless synchronization across iPhones, iPads, and Macs via iCloud, ensuring your notes are always up-to-date on all your devices.

It offers a clean and intuitive interface, making it incredibly easy to jot down quick thoughts, create checklists, and add various attachments like photos, videos, web links, and even scanned documents.

Collaboration is straightforward, allowing you to share notes and folders with other iCloud users for real-time editing.

Recent updates have added more powerful features such as the ability to create smart folders based on tags and filters, link between notes, and even transcribe audio recordings directly within a note.

For users heavily invested in the Apple ecosystem, its built-in nature and reliable performance are strong advantages, and it's completely free to use (within your iCloud storage limits).

However, Apple Notes also has its cons. Its accessibility is limited primarily to Apple devices, which can be a significant drawback for those who need to collaborate with or switch to non-Apple platforms.

While it offers basic formatting options like bold, italics, lists, and headings, it lacks the advanced formatting capabilities found in apps like Notion or Evernote.

Organization, while improved with folders and tags, isn't as flexible as database-driven apps, and there are no pre-installed templates to streamline note creation for specific purposes.

While you can export notes as PDFs, options for other formats are limited. Compared to some competitors, its collaboration features are also somewhat basic, lacking features like assigning tasks or more granular permission controls.

For users who require cross-platform compatibility or more advanced organizational and formatting tools, Apple Notes might fall short of their needs.

Apple Notes is free.

Conclusion

While these apps serve a slightly different purpose in my workflow, they all share the common trait of being tools I actively choose to use.

They've moved beyond being mere digital repositories and have become integral parts of how I think, organize, and create.

In a sea of note-taking apps, these are the ones that have not only survived my rigorous testing but have genuinely enhanced my productivity and brought a sense of order to my digital life.