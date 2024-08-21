Good news file fans - WeTransfer links will no longer expire

Cloud-based file transfer platform WeTransfer has unveiled a new ‘Save for Later’ feature on its mobile app in a bid to address one of the platform’s biggest user frustrations – expired download links.

By using ‘Save for Later’, users can extend the expiration date of their links by up to 30 days by saving their transfers directly within the mobile app.

By extending the time frame, users will have more time to preview or download files on their devices, or forward them to their desktop for later use. Saved transfers will be organized within the mobile app for ease of access.

The update represents a handy enhancement for customers, especially professionals in the creative industry who often deal with large files. Previously, it was common for customers to miss a download window due to expired links.

Product Marketing staffer Jasmine Whitaker noted: “You gain full control over how long you can access your files, cutting out the need for awkward follow-ups.”

The news comes hot on the heels of Bending Spoons’ acquisition of WeTransfer, indicating a new direction and refreshed focus on the platform. The Italian developer snapped up Evernote last year.

Despite the news, with ‘Save for Later’ marking the beginning of a new chapter for the file transfer platform, the future remains uncertain. Bending Spoons has a history of restructuring companies following acquisitions, and the effects of its ownership on both the workforce and pricing for customers remains unclear.

The company declined to comment on these points when TechRadar Pro got in touch following news of the acquisition.