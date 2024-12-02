If you've never used a VPN before, Cyber Monday is the best time to try one

Malware, data leaks, fraudsters, cybercriminals – these (and countless other perils) lurk in the dark corners of the internet. Luckily, a VPN is a handy bit of software that protects your personal data from snoopers, and they're cheaper than ever thanks to the Cyber Monday VPN sales.

In a nutshell, today's best VPNs encrypt the data that leaves your devices (laptops, PCs, mobiles, and more), making it unreadable to any nosy third parties. This means you'll be able to browse the web with improved anonymity – without worrying about who's looking over your digital shoulder.

If you're totally new to the world of VPNs, however, you might worry that they're way too techy – but VPNs are for everyone. Cyber Monday is finally here, too, so there's really no better time to take the plunge and invest in one for the first time. After all, your digital privacy will thank you!

Why use a VPN?

"Why do I need a VPN if I only use the internet for shopping and social media?" – I get this question a lot.

A VPN's main job is to give your digital privacy a boost and protect you (and your identifiable data) from all sorts of snoopers and cybercriminals, but that's just the tip of the iceberg in terms of its functionality.

Here are the biggest and best reasons to pick up a VPN this Cyber Monday.

Improved privacy

Your digital privacy matters. Full stop. You might think that you don't do anything worth spying on but, in reality, data is a hot commodity to bad actors and cybercriminals. Think logins, personal details, and financial information.

Bad actors can pinch this data in a variety of ways, from intercepting public Wi-Fi connections or doing a little phishing. Fortunately, VPN encryption ensures that nobody can take a peek at these details, as it renders them totally unreadable to onlookers – that includes your workplace, your ISP (Internet service provider), and even your government.

As a result, any apps you use, files you download, and sites you visit remain private when using a VPN.

Unblock streaming content

Another benefit of using a VPN is a process called "geo-spoofing." When you use a VPN to connect to a server located overseas, you're assigned an IP address based in that same location. This is how you can fool platforms like Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney Plus, and other sites into thinking you're somewhere else in the world – and subsequently access different content libraries that may not be available in your home country.

So, if you're in the UK and want to check out what's new on US Netflix, all you need to do is connect to a VPN server in the States, refresh the platform, and enjoy a whole new world of content. Easy!

Expand your horizons (Image credit: Getty Images) Want to unblock shows, movies, and sports from around the world? Head on over to our guide to the best streaming VPNs of 2024.

Safer public Wi-Fi

The public Wi-Fi hotspots you find in hotels, cafes, and airports are incredibly handy – nobody can deny that. However, they're also notoriously dangerous.

They typically lack the same security measures as the Wi-Fi network you have back home. This means that, every time you join one of these public networks, your data is readily available to any snooper with a little know-how.

Think about it – do you really want a random cybercriminal to see the messages you send, your login details, or your credit card details? Anything you punch into your phone could be readable over public Wi-FI unless you have a trusty VPN.

VPN encryption prevents these intrusions, allowing you to go about your usual browsing on the go, without worrying about which cybercriminal might be lurking in the dark corners of that coffee shop.

Better Cyber Monday bargains

Spoofing your location comes in handy for more than just streaming – it can also help you find awesome region-specific deals.

The Cyber Monday sales are in full swing and, as you'd expect, products are listed at different prices depending on the location of the shopper. Using a VPN to spoof your location and connect to a server overseas means you can access a variety of outlets, shop around for the best savings, and save even more money over the Cyber Monday weekend.

Are VPNs hard to use?

At first glance, VPNs can be intimidating – there's a certain amount of jargon and techy talk surrounding them. However, most of today's top VPNs are supremely user-friendly and only take a few clicks to get set up. You don't need to be a cybersecurity expert to make the most of them, either.

Follow along with my step-by-step guide, and you and your VPN will be ready to go in no time:

Choose a VPN provider: there are a lot of VPNs on the market, but they're not all worth your money. If you're looking for big Cyber Monday deals, I'd suggest looking into NordVPN, Surfshark, and ExpressVPN. Download and install the VPN app: next, head on over to the provider's site to choose the plan (and plan length) that takes your fancy. You'll also need to download the correct app for your device. Log in to the VPN app: once your download is complete, log in - just as you would with any other app. Choose a VPN server: here's the fun part! Your VPN will display a list of available servers you can choose from. Select one yourself, or rely on the "quick connect feature", and you'll be ready to do your thing with an added layer of security.

1. NordVPN - from $2.99 per month

The best VPN overall

NordVPN works with every streaming platform you can imagine and has no trouble keeping up with HD and 4K streaming – which is why it's our favorite Netflix VPN, too. Check it out this Cyber Monday and pick up a 2-year plan for just $2.99, enjoy an extra 3 months of coverage for free, and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

2. Surfshark - from $1.99 per month

The best cheap (and fastest) VPN

Surfshark is the best cheap VPN you'll find on the market – and it's absolutely stuffed with value. Unlimited simultaneous connections allow you to share your subscription with friends and family, and Surfshark is compatible with just about every device you can imagine, too. Don't miss out on its huge Cyber Monday savings and grab a 2-year plan for a tiny $1.99 a month. You'll also get an extra 4 months free and a 30-day money-back guarantee.