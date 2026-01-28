When bad weather rolls in and conditions turn nasty, you want a phone that can cope with everything the UK’s increasingly unpredictable seasons can throw at it.

The Armor 30 Pro is a brand-new rugged smartphone from Ulefone built for exactly those moments, and it’s currently down from £499 to £339, which makes it a solid option for anyone looking for a tough and more dependable device.

Unlike most other phones, the Armor 30 Pro sports a huge 3.4-inch screen on the back that will let you check notifications, control music, preview photos, or keep an eye on essentials without constantly flipping the phone over.

Today's top rugged smartphone deal

Save 32% Ulefone Armor 30 Pro: was £499 now £339 at ulefone.co.uk Armor 30 Pro is a new rugged phone built for extreme conditions. It features a huge 12,800mAh battery, dual screens with a 3.4-inch rear display, loud 118dB speaker, night vision cameras, and full IP68/IP69K protection, making it ideal for long outages, outdoor work, and tough environments. See what we thought of it in our review.

Around that rear display sits the Infinite Halo 2.0 lighting ring, which gives clear visual alerts for calls, messages, charging, and music, all of which can be surprisingly handy when conditions are noisy or visibility is poor.

Armor 30 Pro has a massive 12,800mAh battery is designed for long shifts, and long days outdoors, delivering multiple days of use on a single charge.

When it does need topping up, 66W fast charging means you don’t have to wait too long, and wired reverse charging means it can power up other devices when nothing else is available.

At the heart of the phone is the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X 5G chipset, backed by 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, with room to expand up to 2TB.

The 6.95-inch FHD+ display runs at 120Hz and is protected by Gorilla Glass 5.

As you’d expect (or hope) this phone is built to take some serious punishment. IP68, IP69K, and MIL-STD-810H ratings mean it’s ready for heavy rain, dust, drops, and harsh environments.

Add underwater photography, night vision, a powerful 118dB speaker, and Android 14, and you’ve got a tough phone that’s clearly designed for extreme conditions.

Save 9% Ulefone RugOne Xever 7 Pro: was £619 now £565 at ulefone.co.uk RugOne Xever 7 Pro is a rugged 5G phone built for extreme work, featuring FLIR Lepton 3.5 thermal imaging, a bright 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, and IP68/IP69K durability. It runs Android 15, packs 24GB RAM, 512GB storage, night vision cameras, removable batteries, and reliable performance across harsh temperatures. In our review we called it an "impressive concept that manages to deliver on its critical features, specifically the swappable battery, in a practical and well-considered fashion."