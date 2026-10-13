Trump's super intelligence is rapidly catching up in the USA with 3X rise in search as Google Trends shows decreasing interest in 'Enemy' AI — while the rest of the world blissfully ignores it

Google Trends highlights the term “super intelligence” is replacing “artificial intelligence” in the US – but not elsewhere

In a Truth Social post, the POTUS described anyone that doesn’t use the “super intelligence” name as “THE ENEMY”

The US government’s AI website domain remains ai.gov

Donald Trump has declared that anyone using the term “artificial intelligence” is “the enemy,” as Google Trends demonstrates an increase in search volume for the US President’s preferred term, while the rest of the world obliviously goes about its business.

Following the signing of Executive Order 14434, the purpose of which is “Inaugurating the Age of Super Intelligence,” the POTUS has taken to social media to emphasize the preferred term for artificial intelligence in the Land of the Free.

While the rest of civilization continues with the term “artificial intelligence,” it seems the US public quite likes the term “super intelligence,” which is believed to have been introduced to cast AI in a more positive light.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

Subhead

Since the executive order was passed, interest in the term “super intelligence” grew considerably, increasing by around three times at one point. Of course, this only happened in the USA - worldwide, attention was not drawn to the revised nomenclature.

(Image credit: Google Trends)

While that initial excitement appears to have settled down, the term certainly seems to have made its mark. As the chart above illustrates, interest in "artificial intelligence" as a search term has been seriously impacted by the sudden existence of "super intelligence."

Posting on Truth Social – the social network he founded via his Trump Media & Technology Group – Donald Trump stated: “The White House considers anyone that uses the term, “Artificial Intelligence,” as opposed to the highly accepted new and more accurate term, “Super Intelligence,” THE ENEMY! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Despite the determination to remove the term “artificial intelligence” from the public lexicon, however, the move doesn’t appear to have been wholly repeated across the US Government.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For example, Politico has identified that while the websites have converted with references to “super intelligence” and “SI” replacing “artificial intelligence” and “AI,” the main website for super intelligence has retained its ai.gov URL.

Rein it in a bit

Despite various emergencies and concerns caused by artificial intelligence – which range from the Hugging Face Incident to the growing environmental costs and impacts on rural communities of data centers – Donald Trump has been steadfast in his support for the technology.

Seemingly viewing it as the equivalent of the nuclear arms race, the POTUS has refused calls for guardrails on AI, preferring instead not to hamper the technology when the competition – namely, China – is not taking the same precautions.

Renaming the technology as super intelligence seems to have had a positive short-term impact, but whether this spreads beyond the US remains to be seen. It is unlikely – but then, the United States of America has long existed in a paradox of colloquial contradictions...

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.