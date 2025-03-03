BMAX MaxPad I10 S Pro has a massive 10,000mAh battery which reduces frequent recharges

Stay connected with 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, and GPS

Unisoc T616 SoC may not be the fastest, but keeps costs down

While rugged tablets are common, finding one priced under $200 is rare - enter the BMAX MaxPad I10 S Pro, a reinforced Android device with dual 4G SIM support, allowing users to make calls and browse the internet without Wi-Fi with full mobile connectivity; beating Apple's iPad range to the punch.

Per BMax (via AndroidPC, originally in Spanish), it features IP68 certification for dust and water resistance, along with a rugged build that can withstand drops of up to 1.2 meters.

However, this added protection comes at a cost - the tablet weighs 881 grams, making it heavier than the best business tablets.

Performance powered by Unisoc

The MaxPad I10 S Pro uses the Unisoc T616 processor, an octa-core chip featuring two high-performance Cortex-A75 cores clocked at 2.0 GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores at 1.8 GHz. Graphics are managed by the Mali-G52 MP1 GPU, enabling it to handle multimedia applications.

The tablet comes with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card up to 1TB.

The MaxPad I10 S Pro features a 10.1-inch IPS In-Cell display with a resolution of 1920 × 1200 pixels, offering relatively thin bezels for its price range.

It also includes a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera, which should be sufficient for casual photography and video conferencing.

Keeping it running is a 10,000mAh battery, charged via a USB Type-C port. It's not currently clear as to whether it'll support fast charging.

The MaxPad I10 S Pro was originally listed at $404.03 on AliExpress, but it's currently available at a 50% discount, bringing the price down to $202.01.

Additionally, using the coupon code “VX9TWLCSD2BH” between February 24 at 00:00 (GMT+1) and March 3 at 08:59 (GMT+1) allows for an extra $31.90 discount, reducing the final price to $170.11.