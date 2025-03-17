This fanless PC looks like a giant heatsink and has one incredible feature: five, yes five, 4K-capable HDMI ports

News
By Contributions from published

Dual NVMe/SATA slots support 8TB storage with 32GB DDR4 RAM

Maxtang SXRL-20 mini pc
(Image credit: Maxtang)
  • The Maxtang SXRL-20 mini PC's aluminum chassis doubles as a heatsink for stable operation
  • Five HDMI ports enable multi-display, digital signage, and surveillance setups
  • Fanless design ensures silent, efficient operation in industrial settings

The Maxtang SXRL-20 is a passively cooled mini PC powered by Intel’s 12th Gen Core processors, featuring an Intel Core i5-1235U with a thermal envelope of 12W to 55W TDP, while more powerful configurations with the Core i7-1255U and Core i3-1355U offer flexibility for high-performance computing in industrial and commercial settings.

Per Androidpc (originally in Spanish), this device offers dual NVMe/SATA 2280 slots, supporting up to 8TB of high-speed storage and memory configurations of up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM.

One of its standout features of this business computer is the inclusion of five HDMI ports, with four HDMI 2.0 outputs supporting 4K at 60Hz for digital signage, surveillance, or multi-display setups, while select models add an HDMI input for video capture.

No, it's not a giant heatsink

The Maxtang SXRL-20 features an array of aluminum fins designed to dissipate heat efficiently without the need for fans as its extra-flat aluminum chassis doubles as a large heatsink, eliminating the need for active cooling.

This passive cooling system ensures reliable operation in industrial and commercial environments where dust, vibration, or temperature fluctuations could impact conventional PCs.

The SXRL-20 also comes with a range of connectivity options, including two USB 3.2 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, a USB-C port, dual Ethernet ports (one 2.5G), and a COM port for legacy systems, giving it the potential to be one of the best workstations available for industrial and commercial needs.

For wireless connectivity, an M.2 slot supports Wi-Fi or modem expansion and can accommodate up to six external antennas for enhanced network performance. This level of expandability makes it suitable for networking applications, remote monitoring, and IoT solutions.

The SXRL-20 supports Windows 11 Pro and is compatible with Linux distributions while features such as RTC-based scheduled power-on and automatic boot enhance its application in industrial automation and embedded computing.

The Maxtang SXRL-20 mini PC is available on AliExpress starting at €544, with free shipping to some regions.

You may also like

Efosa Udinmwen
Efosa Udinmwen
Freelance Journalist

Efosa has been writing about technology for over 7 years, initially driven by curiosity but now fueled by a strong passion for the field. He holds both a Master's and a PhD in sciences, which provided him with a solid foundation in analytical thinking. Efosa developed a keen interest in technology policy, specifically exploring the intersection of privacy, security, and politics. His research delves into how technological advancements influence regulatory frameworks and societal norms, particularly concerning data protection and cybersecurity. Upon joining TechRadar Pro, in addition to privacy and technology policy, he is also focused on B2B security products. Efosa can be contacted at this email: udinmwenefosa@gmail.com

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
CWWK S7 mini PC
This fanless mini PC runs on an Intel Core i3 CPU, has two 10Gb Ethernet ports and can drive three 4K monitors
Shuttle Mini PC
This new compact mini PC can support Intel 12th to 14th Gen processors and up to 96 GB DDR5 RAM
GMKtec K10 Mini PC
Ridiculously powerful Mini PC comes with an Intel Core i9 HK CPU, can house 96GB of RAM and a staggering 24TB SSD storage
Minisforum AI X1 mini PC
Tiny Mac Mini rival can power four 8K monitors, and is the first mini PC to receive AMD's powerful Ryzen 7 260 APU
GenMachine Zhi mini pc
This is the smallest AMD PC I've ever seen: mysterious manufacturer uses Ryzen 3 APU with surprising results
Asus NUC 15 Pro mini PC
This Asus Mini PC can do something spooky - automatically detect and wake itself up when someone's approaching
Latest in Pro
Google DeepMind panel discussion
“More sovereignty and protection” - Google goes all-in on UK AI with data residency, upskilling projects, and startup investments
A graphic showing someone on a tablet working through a supply chain.
Security issue in open source software leaves businesses concerned for systems
European Union technical background
EU tech companies push for digital sovereignty, reducing reliance on US and others
ransomware avast
One of the most powerful ransomware hacks around has been cracked using some serious GPU power
person at a computer
Infamous ransomware hackers reveal new tool to brute-force VPNs
Adobe Summit 2025
Adobe Summit 2025 - all the news and updates as it happens
Latest in News
Metroid Prime 4
I reckon the Nintendo Switch 2 could launch with Metroid Prime 4 – here’s why
Pebble smartwatch countdown
Pebble confirms its smartwatch announcement is just hours away
Logo of YouTube Shorts
Is YouTube auto-playing Shorts when you open the app? Well, you’re not alone - here’s how to fix it
Google DeepMind panel discussion
“More sovereignty and protection” - Google goes all-in on UK AI with data residency, upskilling projects, and startup investments
Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2 expected to have AI upscaling and I can't wait to finally play Tears of the Kingdom with upgraded graphics
PowerColor Red Devil AMD RX 9070 XT graphics card shown side-on
Your next GPU could be from AMD, not Nvidia, if Team Red’s success with PC gamers continues
More about pro
Minisforum AI X1 mini PC

Tiny Mac Mini rival can power four 8K monitors, and is the first mini PC to receive AMD's powerful Ryzen 7 260 APU
AOOSTAR G-FLIP mini PC

AMD powers the world's fastest all-in-one PC, and yes, I've probably overstretched the definition of AIO PC just a tiny bit
Aoostar G-flip 370

There's no need for a monitor with this Ryzen AI-powered mini PC
See more latest
Most Popular
Aoostar G-flip 370
There's no need for a monitor with this Ryzen AI-powered mini PC
The Ryzen AI Max+ 395 could power the latest generation of powerful mini PCs
This prototype mini PC demonstrates a massive leap forward for integrated graphics in a console form factor
Metroid Prime 4
I reckon the Nintendo Switch 2 could launch with Metroid Prime 4 – here’s why
Minisforum AI X1 mini PC
Tiny Mac Mini rival can power four 8K monitors, and is the first mini PC to receive AMD's powerful Ryzen 7 260 APU
AOOSTAR G-FLIP mini PC
AMD powers the world's fastest all-in-one PC, and yes, I've probably overstretched the definition of AIO PC just a tiny bit
26TB WD Red Pro HDD
Western Digital introduces 26TB WD Red Pro HDDs for RAID and NAS systems at a surprisingly low price
Logo of YouTube Shorts
Is YouTube auto-playing Shorts when you open the app? Well, you’re not alone - here’s how to fix it
Samsung HW-Q990D soundbar, subwoofer and rear speakers
Samsung's best Dolby Atmos soundbar is being bricked by a new update – here's what we know so far
Intel Lunar Lake concept
Intel's Panther Lake processors won't arrive until Q1 2026 - corroborates previous delay rumors despite former Intel CEO's promise of 2025 launch
A graphic showing someone on a tablet working through a supply chain.
Security issue in open source software leaves businesses concerned for systems