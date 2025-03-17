This fanless PC looks like a giant heatsink and has one incredible feature: five, yes five, 4K-capable HDMI ports
Dual NVMe/SATA slots support 8TB storage with 32GB DDR4 RAM
- The Maxtang SXRL-20 mini PC's aluminum chassis doubles as a heatsink for stable operation
- Five HDMI ports enable multi-display, digital signage, and surveillance setups
- Fanless design ensures silent, efficient operation in industrial settings
The Maxtang SXRL-20 is a passively cooled mini PC powered by Intel’s 12th Gen Core processors, featuring an Intel Core i5-1235U with a thermal envelope of 12W to 55W TDP, while more powerful configurations with the Core i7-1255U and Core i3-1355U offer flexibility for high-performance computing in industrial and commercial settings.
Per Androidpc (originally in Spanish), this device offers dual NVMe/SATA 2280 slots, supporting up to 8TB of high-speed storage and memory configurations of up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM.
One of its standout features of this business computer is the inclusion of five HDMI ports, with four HDMI 2.0 outputs supporting 4K at 60Hz for digital signage, surveillance, or multi-display setups, while select models add an HDMI input for video capture.
No, it's not a giant heatsink
The Maxtang SXRL-20 features an array of aluminum fins designed to dissipate heat efficiently without the need for fans as its extra-flat aluminum chassis doubles as a large heatsink, eliminating the need for active cooling.
This passive cooling system ensures reliable operation in industrial and commercial environments where dust, vibration, or temperature fluctuations could impact conventional PCs.
The SXRL-20 also comes with a range of connectivity options, including two USB 3.2 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, a USB-C port, dual Ethernet ports (one 2.5G), and a COM port for legacy systems, giving it the potential to be one of the best workstations available for industrial and commercial needs.
For wireless connectivity, an M.2 slot supports Wi-Fi or modem expansion and can accommodate up to six external antennas for enhanced network performance. This level of expandability makes it suitable for networking applications, remote monitoring, and IoT solutions.
The SXRL-20 supports Windows 11 Pro and is compatible with Linux distributions while features such as RTC-based scheduled power-on and automatic boot enhance its application in industrial automation and embedded computing.
The Maxtang SXRL-20 mini PC is available on AliExpress starting at €544, with free shipping to some regions.
