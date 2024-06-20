This Canon all-in-one printer is a steal for under $100 if you don't want to wait until Prime Day

If you're looking for a printer for general printing jobs, then check out the Canon Pixma MG2522 wired all-in-one printer now $92.50 at Walmart.

This is a simple wired AIO printer that is highly versatile and cost-effective. It is perfect for home office or small business use, especially if you are not printing in bulk. Currently, Walmart has this printer available for $92.49. It may not be the flashiest or the best printer we've ever seen, but it does offer essential features for everyday printing, copying, and scanning needs.

Today's best Canon Pixma MG2522 AIO printer deal

Get the Canon Pixma MG2522 wired all-in-one printer for $92.50 at Walmart

For basic home printing at under $100, you can't really go wrong with a Canon inkjet like this. It's not the fastest, but considering it also packs in a scanner and copier for less than a hundred bucks, it's a great choice for casual desktop printing.

While it's disappointing that the printer doesn't have wireless capabilities in 2024, having a wired printer for occasional single-page printing isn't a significant issue. If you need a printer for mass printing or switch between wireless and wired printing regularly, there may be better solutions for you. However, for general printing of documents and photos, this inkjet printer is a bargain.

What makes this such a good printer deal?

The Canon Pixma MG2522 offers color printing capabilities with a maximum print resolution of up to 4800 x 600 dpi, ensuring high-quality output for documents and photos, making this a superb printer for those odd one-off things you may need to print in a small business or a home office. It supports various paper sizes, including letter, legal, 4x6, 5x7, and U.S. #10 envelopes. It efficiently handles basic everyday printing tasks with print speeds of up to 8.0 images per minute (ipm) for black and 4.0 ipm for color.

The printer also includes a flatbed scanner with an optical resolution of up to 600 x 1200 dpi, allowing for accurate scanning and copying of documents. It connects easily via an included USB cable, though it does not have wireless capabilities, which is a loss in 2024. The MG2522 is compatible with Windows and Mac operating systems but does not support Chromebooks.

