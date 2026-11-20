I'm a big fan of Keychron's line of mechanical keyboards. They're tactile, comfortable for all-day typing, and hugely customizable to fit your workflow and even your operating system, thanks to the ability to change switches and keycaps.

Ideal for programmers, writers, gamers, and anyone else who spends their days (and nights) bashing keys, the Keychron K5 Max wireless mechanical keyboard is down to £90 (was £115) at Argos as part of its big Black Friday sale.

That’s a substantial discount from its original £114.99 price, making it an even more tempting option for any worker or gamer who wants tactile typing without a chunky desktop accessory.

Save 22% Keychron K5 Max: was £114.99 now £89.99 at Argos The K5 Max serves up a tempting array of features. It starts by slotting a full-size 100% layout with a numberpad into an unusually slim alumnium-framed design that’s just 18mm thin.

Why we recommend it

The K5 Max impresses me with low-profile mechanical switches that offer satisfying typing alongside shorter key travel than conventional unit, and RGB backlighting means you can go to town on colourful customisation options.

Connectivity is particularly versatile. You can connect with a 2.4GHz wireless receiver or USB-C, and if you use Bluetooth, the K5 Max connects to three devices, with a side switch to alternate between outputs.

Independent testing and owner feedback are generally positive, particularly around its build quality, comfortable typing experience, and wireless responsiveness.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Keychron K5 Max if… you want a slim, full-size mechanical keyboard for everyday work, programming or casual gaming.

❌ Skip the Keychron K5 Max if… you prefer conventional high-profile switches, need particularly bright backlighting or want a compact keyboard that saves desk space.