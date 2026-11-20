Getting reliable Wi-Fi throughout a large home, especially one with thick walls, isn't easy. The Netgear Orbi 370 Series uses three mesh units to extend wireless coverage across multiple rooms, helping keep your devices connected wherever you're working.

Usually priced at £299.99, the Netgear Orbi 370 Series is reduced to £197.19 at Amazon for Black Friday, a saving of £102.80 (34%).

I'd recommend this unit for households struggling with Wi-Fi dead zones, particularly those with multiple floors and lots of connected devices. We scored it 4 stars in our review, calling it an "affordable and easy-to-use mesh Wi-Fi system for larger homes."

Today's best Wi-fi 7 mesh router deal

Why we recommend it

The Netgear Orbi 370 Series - or Orbi 373, since it's the three-pack - includes a router and two satellites, creating a mesh network that covers up to 4,500 sq ft. The system supports 70 connected devices, with a combined wireless speed of up to 3.6Gbps.

We found this one incredibly simple to set-up and use during our testing and review, where the unit earned 4 stars. Ultimately, for an affordable price, it's "a worthwhile upgrade for owners of old routers that are still using Wi-Fi 5 or 6."

Its dual-band design uses Enhanced Backhaul to help maintain connections between the router and satellites, although real-world performance will depend on your home's layout and connected devices. There's also a 2.5Gbps Ethernet port for connecting to compatible broadband equipment.

Security features include WPA3 support, automatic firmware updates, and Netgear's Advanced Router Protection. You also get a 30-day trial of Netgear Armor.

Setup and network management are handled via the Orbi app, including guest Wi-Fi and connected-device controls.

Price context & historical value

Amazon has reduced the Netgear Orbi 370 Series three-pack from £299.99 to £197.19 for Black Friday, saving you £102.80. That's a whopping reduction on a three-unit WiFi 7 mesh system, and the cheapest we've seen it to date.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Netgear Orbi 370 Series if...

If you're experiencing weak WiFi in parts of your home and want a three-unit mesh system with WiFi 7, support for numerous devices, and straightforward app-based management.

❌ Skip the Netgear Orbi 370 Series if...

If a single router already covers your home without issue, or you specifically want a higher-end tri-band mesh system with a dedicated wireless backhaul band.