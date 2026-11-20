The Netgear Orbi 370 Series gets 34% off for Black Friday, offering whole-home Wi-Fi 7 for under £200
Replace weak wireless coverage with a three-unit mesh system
Getting reliable Wi-Fi throughout a large home, especially one with thick walls, isn't easy. The Netgear Orbi 370 Series uses three mesh units to extend wireless coverage across multiple rooms, helping keep your devices connected wherever you're working.
Usually priced at £299.99, the Netgear Orbi 370 Series is reduced to £197.19 at Amazon for Black Friday, a saving of £102.80 (34%).
I'd recommend this unit for households struggling with Wi-Fi dead zones, particularly those with multiple floors and lots of connected devices. We scored it 4 stars in our review, calling it an "affordable and easy-to-use mesh Wi-Fi system for larger homes."
Today's best Wi-fi 7 mesh router deal
Netgear's Orbi 370 Series RBE373 includes one router and two satellites, dual-band WiFi 7, speeds up to 3.6Gbps, 4,500 sq ft coverage, 70-device support, 2.5Gbps Ethernet, WPA3 security, and app management.
Why we recommend it
The Netgear Orbi 370 Series - or Orbi 373, since it's the three-pack - includes a router and two satellites, creating a mesh network that covers up to 4,500 sq ft. The system supports 70 connected devices, with a combined wireless speed of up to 3.6Gbps.
We found this one incredibly simple to set-up and use during our testing and review, where the unit earned 4 stars. Ultimately, for an affordable price, it's "a worthwhile upgrade for owners of old routers that are still using Wi-Fi 5 or 6."
Its dual-band design uses Enhanced Backhaul to help maintain connections between the router and satellites, although real-world performance will depend on your home's layout and connected devices. There's also a 2.5Gbps Ethernet port for connecting to compatible broadband equipment.
Security features include WPA3 support, automatic firmware updates, and Netgear's Advanced Router Protection. You also get a 30-day trial of Netgear Armor.
Setup and network management are handled via the Orbi app, including guest Wi-Fi and connected-device controls.
Price context & historical value
Amazon has reduced the Netgear Orbi 370 Series three-pack from £299.99 to £197.19 for Black Friday, saving you £102.80. That's a whopping reduction on a three-unit WiFi 7 mesh system, and the cheapest we've seen it to date.
Should you buy it?
✅ Buy the Netgear Orbi 370 Series if...
If you're experiencing weak WiFi in parts of your home and want a three-unit mesh system with WiFi 7, support for numerous devices, and straightforward app-based management.
❌ Skip the Netgear Orbi 370 Series if...
If a single router already covers your home without issue, or you specifically want a higher-end tri-band mesh system with a dedicated wireless backhaul band.
Also consider
The Netgear Orbi 770 Series costs a lot more money but it also offers tri-band WiFi 7, speeds up to 11Gbps, 6,750 sq ft coverage, and 100-device support, outperforming the Orbi 370's dual-band 3.6Gbps and 70-device capacity.
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Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.
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