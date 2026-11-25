It launched at £599 before memory prices caused Apple to have to add £100 onto your bill, but this Black Friday deal brings the base-spec MacBook Neo much closer to its initial launch price.

Buy a Silver or Citrus MacBook Neo for £619 (was £699), or a Blush model for £649 (was £699) with Joybuy's limited-run promotion.

Apple's cheapest laptop still packs a punch with an A18 Pro chip, six CPU cores, five GPU cores, 8GB memory and a 256GB SSD.

Save £80 Apple MacBook Neo: was £699 now £619 at joybuy.co.uk Apple's cheapest laptop is finally available for its launch price (near enough) after it quickly received a £100 price hike. Buy a Silver or Citrus MacBook Neo for £619 (or a Blush model for £649).

Why we recommend it

Apple's MacBook Neo is around half the price of a MacBook Air, its next-cheapest model, so it offers an excellent affordable entry point to the company's laptop lineup. It feels premium, delivers excellent performance from the A18 Pro chip (derived from the iPhone 16 Pro) and lasts up to 16 hours on a full charge.

Price Context & Historical Value

Apple had launched this model at £599, but sweeping price hikes added £100 to that bill thanks to ongoing supply chain constraints and rising hardware prices. You can knock up to £80 of that price hike off with this Black Friday deal.

For more Apple savings, we've found the best Black Friday MacBook deals.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the MacBook Neo if...

you're a student or casual user who need a laptop for emails, word processing, video conferencing and casual browsing – especially if you've already got other Apple products like an iPhone

❌ Skip the MacBook Neo if...

you need more performance to handle photo and video editing or you've already got one of Apple's M-series laptops