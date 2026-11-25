The colourful MacBook Neo at £619 brings Apple's budget laptop closer to its launch price
Remember when Apple added £100 to your MacBook Neo bill? This promotion nearly covers that entire price hike
It launched at £599 before memory prices caused Apple to have to add £100 onto your bill, but this Black Friday deal brings the base-spec MacBook Neo much closer to its initial launch price.
Buy a Silver or Citrus MacBook Neo for £619 (was £699), or a Blush model for £649 (was £699) with Joybuy's limited-run promotion.
Apple's cheapest laptop still packs a punch with an A18 Pro chip, six CPU cores, five GPU cores, 8GB memory and a 256GB SSD.
Apple's cheapest laptop is finally available for its launch price (near enough) after it quickly received a £100 price hike. Buy a Silver or Citrus MacBook Neo for £619 (or a Blush model for £649).
Why we recommend it
Apple's MacBook Neo is around half the price of a MacBook Air, its next-cheapest model, so it offers an excellent affordable entry point to the company's laptop lineup. It feels premium, delivers excellent performance from the A18 Pro chip (derived from the iPhone 16 Pro) and lasts up to 16 hours on a full charge.
Price Context & Historical Value
Apple had launched this model at £599, but sweeping price hikes added £100 to that bill thanks to ongoing supply chain constraints and rising hardware prices. You can knock up to £80 of that price hike off with this Black Friday deal.
For more Apple savings, we've found the best Black Friday MacBook deals.
Should you buy it?
✅ Buy the MacBook Neo if...
you're a student or casual user who need a laptop for emails, word processing, video conferencing and casual browsing – especially if you've already got other Apple products like an iPhone
❌ Skip the MacBook Neo if...
you need more performance to handle photo and video editing or you've already got one of Apple's M-series laptops
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With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!
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