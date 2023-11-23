I think 3D printing is the future - and these 3D printer deals are a Black Friday must-buy

There's no doubt in my mind, 3D printing is the future. But while we may be some way off industrial-sized 3D printers for homes spanning the globe (maybe even the solar system?), I'm seeing some great Black Friday 3D printer deals for businesses and homes.

Previously only something that regular consumers could dream about, the best 3D printers now let just about anyone create physical versions of virtual models. Tell me that's not the future!

When considering a 3D printer, look out for things like build volume, print quality, and how easy it is to use, including whether it connects with the right hardware and software. Also remember to make sure it works with the right type of filament, and that the filament is readily available, because the last thing you’ll want is to have to pay a small fortune every time you want to build a model. For more savings, check out our hub for all the best Black Friday deals.

My top 3D printer deals

Creality Ender 3 3D Printer: was $234 Now $169 at Amazon

Save $65 This budget-friendly 3D printer also promises to be beginner-friendly, because it’s easy to set up in around two hours and consists of tightening just 20 nuts. It’s also quick to warm up to temperature, and will automatically resume after a power outage or lapse so you don’t lose your work and waste resources. Over 14,000 reviews have resulted in it earning a respectable 4.3-star rating.

ELEGOO Neptune 3 Pro FDM 3D Printer: was $300 Now $200 at Amazon

Save $100 The Neptune 3 Pro’s quiet motors and auto bed-levelling are indicators of this 3D printer’s attention to detail. It also promises stable and precise printing thanks to a dual-gear direct extruder, which is designed to feed filament more easily. It’s a great option for beginners looking for a feature-packed printer.

ELEGOO Neptune 4 Pro 3D Printer: was $360 Now $285 at Amazon

For not much more than the Neptune 3 Pro, especially with this promotion, the Neptune 4 Pro offers auto levelling with even more precision, and a higher temperature nozzle. The flatbed also consists of more heating elements, which means greater control, and it’s good for nylon 3D printing. The higher speeds also mean you don’t have to wait as long for your finished article.

Entina Mini 3D Printers Tina 2: Now $159 at Amazon

A sweet spot for true beginners, this 3D printer is good to go out of the box and doesn’t need assembly. It supports offline printing via microSD, and has all the mod-cons like printing resumption after a power cutoff and auto levelling so you can concentrate on getting to grips with the art of 3D printing. It even comes with a microSD card and 10g of PLA filament to get you started.

Creality K1: was $519 Now $416 at Amazon

It’s not the cheapest 3D printer, but for those with a bit more experience, it’s a viable and comparably affordable option, especially with this promotion. It prints at 600mm/s with fast acceleration, and up to 300°C. It also features an in-chamber fan for better cooling and temperature regulation to maintain the quality of your artefact. It’s quite a sizeable machine, but if you’re looking for your next upgrade, it’s a worthy contender.

Entina Tina2S 3D Printer: Now $200 at Amazon

This belongs to the same family of 3D printers as the Entina model above, but gets the addition of Wi-Fi connectivity, meaning you can print preconfigured models from the app as well as the usual array of slicing software. Entina reckons it’s so user-friendly that it could even make the perfect Christmas gift for children, and it also looks great with an illuminated chamber.

R QIDI TECHNOLOGY MAX3 3D Printer: was $1100 Now $949 at Amazon

Save $151 This pricey model is currently available with a healthy saving on Amazon, so if you’ve had your eye on something like this, now’s the time to buy. It has advanced features like an activated carbon air filter designed to tackle the unpleasant odors sometimes associated with 3D printing, and consists of high-quality materials and a powerful processor.