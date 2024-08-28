Shared drives are finally coming for Google Workspace Business users

Google Workspace has announced the introduction of pooled storage and the rollout of shared drives for its basic tier of users.

The new feature, designed to help teams collaborate and manage their files more effectively, will be available to for Google Workspace Business Starter users from September 23, 2024.

Google has moved away from 30GB of storage per user as part of the change – organizations will now have a collective storage capacity of 30GB times the number of users.

Google Workspace Business Starter gets a major storage overhaul

Google says that the change will allow admins to manage storage more effectively, with the flexibility to set per-user storage limits as needed.

The company also said that its shared drives will simplify file discoverability, enhance collaboration and ensure files are retained after certain employees leave: “Shared drives are a key tool for collaboration – users can store, search, and access their team's files instantly.”

From September 23, all Business Starter users will be able to create shared drives by default, however admins can restrict this if they prefer.

“Less time spent requesting access to files and searching for relevant documents with all of your team’s files in one place,” the company stated in its blog in light of continuing global discussions around boosting worker productivity.

Admin settings for shared drives will start rolling out from August 26, giving IT departments time to adjust the settings according to company policies ahead of full product rollout. This includes adding or removing members, modifying access levels and restricting the external sharing of content.