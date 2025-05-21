You can now edit client-side encrypted Microsoft Word files with Google Docs

CSE-protected Word documents are to be supported in Google Docs (currently in beta)

Some features may not be fully functioning to begin with

Admins must apply for beta access

Google has announced a handy new update coming to its online productivity suite, allowing users to view and edit client-side encrypted Microsoft Word (.docx) files from within the Google Docs interface.

The benefit for users is that edits will continue to be saved in the original Word format, enabling the use of Google Workspace with all the familiar Word tools and formats.

Google's updated feature also maintains data confidentiality by keeping the client-side encryption (CSE) active, however there are some restrictions in place.

Edit CSE-protected Word docs in Google Docs

"This update makes it easy for you to leverage Google Workspace with the tools and formats you already use while preserving confidentiality of your sensitive data with client-side encryption," Google's announcement reads.

While the feature remains in beta, users will need to work within the feature's limitations. For example, it only supports .docx files (not other Word file types), and a maximum file size of 20MB applies. Some feature incompatibles may also occur – some Word features may be view-only or non-editable in Docs, and others may be lost or altered after editing.

Google confirmed: "As we continue to improve Office editing in encrypted Google Docs, you may encounter incompatibilities for certain features." The company said that notifications will appear if edits are expected to cause feature loss.

Google Workspace Enterprise Plus, Education Standard, Enterprise Plus and Frontline Plus will get access to the feature, however it requires admins to request access via a form. Once accepted, they'll get immediate access to the beta feature.

"Eligible Google Workspace admins can use this form to request access to the beta. We’ll share more specific instructions once you’re accepted into the beta," Google said.