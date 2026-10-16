OpenAI claims ex-employee took 100-plus secret files to Apple

OpenAI says an ex-worker took 100+ secrets about unreleased hardware to Apple

The complaint forms part of an ongoing lawsuit, in which Apple made similar complaints

Apple just lifted the wraps off its own, brand-new AI-powered hardware, including the HomeView

OpenAI has accused a former employee of taking more than 100 highly confidential files of unreleased hardware to Apple.

The ChatGPT maker said the worker transferred top-secret files to a personal account before returning to work at Apple – this particular worker was said to have worked at OpenAI for a six-month stint between two separate stints at Apple.

But crucially, the OpenAI complaint actually stems from a much broader case in which Apple originally sued OpenAI and two former Apple employees for similar reasons relating to trade secrets.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

Apple and OpenAI embark on a tit-for-tat lawsuit

In response to the Apple lawsuit, OpenAI accused the worker of transferring detailed images of unreleased hardware, confidential engineering and manufacturing information, supplier details and more. The company even accused the worker of delivering a presentation about OpenAI's product plans to senior Apple execs, including Apple's VP of Operations in Asia.

OpenAI is especially concerned about its foray into hardware and Apple's simultaneous foray into AI-powered devices, but after raising the issue directly with the iPhone maker, it didn't get the assurances it requested.

The company wants the court to establish wether its confidential information did indeed reach Apple, and to determine whether there are grounds for further legal action.

"Apple said it has policies and procedures in place to ensure new employees do not use confidential information from previous employers and it has found no evidence to support OpenAI's allegations," Reuters reported shortly after the news broke.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The complaint is especially timely given Apple's recent smart home product announcements, including the AI-powered HomeView display.

As for what's next, the ongoing case between the two companies continues, with both facing complaints from the other party about how they handled confidential information.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.