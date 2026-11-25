The Apple Mac mini has long been one of our favourite mini PCs - when we tested it out, we even wondered if it was the best Mac out there. And one of the best models is the Mac mini M5 Pro, currently £1,499 at Amazon (that's a £200 discount for Black Friday).

Its M5 Pro chip comes with no fewer than 15 CPU cores and 16 GPU cores, plus 24GB of memory, so it's ideal for above-average and heavy workloads.

Built-in Neural Accelerators in the GPU are designed to boost on-device AI tasks for up to 4x performance versus the M4 Pro. 2.5Gb Ethernet, Thunderbolt 5 (up to 8K display support) and USB 4 keep you connected, too.

Why we recommend it

Whether you want a desktop suited to 4K video editing, photo processing or software development, the Mac mini fits the bill. Its M5 Pro chip delivers 4x performance versus last year's M4 Pro, with more CPU/GPU cores and impressive efficiency.

Price Context & Historical Value

Apple launched this specific configuration at £1,699, and that price has remained flat ever since. Amazon's £200 discount offers a considerable 12% saving, so if you're going to buy one, this is about as good as we expect it to get.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Mac mini M5 Pro if... you need a high-performance machine for video editing, software development, music production or other demanding workloads

❌ Skip the Mac mini M5 Pro if... you're a casual user or content creator who would be better served by the much cheaper Mac mini M6 – or even a previous-generation M-series chip