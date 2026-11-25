Now is as good a time as any to buy the Mac mini M5 Pro, with £200 off at Amazon this Black Friday
Buy this £1,699 Mac mini for £1,499, but only if you need the M5 Pro's extreme performance
The Apple Mac mini has long been one of our favourite mini PCs - when we tested it out, we even wondered if it was the best Mac out there. And one of the best models is the Mac mini M5 Pro, currently £1,499 at Amazon (that's a £200 discount for Black Friday).
Its M5 Pro chip comes with no fewer than 15 CPU cores and 16 GPU cores, plus 24GB of memory, so it's ideal for above-average and heavy workloads.
Built-in Neural Accelerators in the GPU are designed to boost on-device AI tasks for up to 4x performance versus the M4 Pro. 2.5Gb Ethernet, Thunderbolt 5 (up to 8K display support) and USB 4 keep you connected, too.
Apple's small form factor desktop, equipped with the high-performance M5 Pro chip, is now available with a £200 saving. Ideal for demanding AI workloads or editing, it's well connected with 2.5Gb Ethernet, Thunderbolt 5 and USB 4.
Why we recommend it
Whether you want a desktop suited to 4K video editing, photo processing or software development, the Mac mini fits the bill. Its M5 Pro chip delivers 4x performance versus last year's M4 Pro, with more CPU/GPU cores and impressive efficiency.
Price Context & Historical Value
Apple launched this specific configuration at £1,699, and that price has remained flat ever since. Amazon's £200 discount offers a considerable 12% saving, so if you're going to buy one, this is about as good as we expect it to get.
Should you buy it?
✅ Buy the Mac mini M5 Pro if... you need a high-performance machine for video editing, software development, music production or other demanding workloads
❌ Skip the Mac mini M5 Pro if... you're a casual user or content creator who would be better served by the much cheaper Mac mini M6 – or even a previous-generation M-series chip
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With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!
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