Farewell Microsoft Remote Desktop — new Windows Apps bring much-needed remote desktop upgrades across macOS, iOS, and Android

Microsoft has launched a new service for macOS, iOS, Android devices, web browsers, and Windows PCs allowing users to run Windows and Windows apps as a platform for streaming a copy of Windows from a variety of sources.

With a customizable home screen, multi-monitor support, and USB redirection, the app will allow customer to use local devices like printers, webcams, and storage devices as if they were plugged directly into a cloud PC,

“This unified app serves as your secure gateway to connect to Windows across Windows 365, Azure Virtual Desktop, Remote Desktop, Remote Desktop Services, Microsoft Dev Box, and more," Microsoft's Windows 365 Senior Product Manager Hilary Braun noted.

All in one place

The app doesn't just consolidate multiple services, Microsoft says, but will bring better device management for IT administrators, easier account switching, and includes support for both Microsoft’s Relayed RDP Shortpath and Windows 365 for frontline workers.

By providing a gateway to connect to Windows across multiple services, the app will aim to enhance the user experience by providing a single streamlined interface.

Not everyone is enthused about the new app, most citing the confusing name . Primarily, people are frustrated that searching for solutions or help with Windows apps will be much more complicated with so many services with a similar name.

The news comes days after an announcement that the Windows 11 app will be getting some major upgrades , which hopes to enable apps to use less memory and enable 50% faster loading. The firm hopes updates will bring better performance for a range of apps, and improve the user experience across the board.

