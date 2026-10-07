KPMG set to make 200 UK workers redundant by the end of this week

£100 offered to "waive their legal rights to appeal or bring claims"

Impacted workers believed not to be eligible for year-end bonuses

KPMG has reportedly offered laid off workers an additional £100 in return for waiving certain legal rights according to The Register, citing an unnamed insider.

The proposed payouts form part of the company's UK restructuring moves, which will see around 200 workers leave the company. Affected employees are set to find out by email on October 9 2026, per the report.

The consultancy is offering "marginally above statutory terms alongside a nominal £100 consideration for employees to waive their legal rights to appeal or bring claims," the unnamed worker said.

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KPMG reportedly offering laid off workers £100 payout

The Register also reported KPMG has not communicated its position on bonuses with impacted workers. Year-end bonuses are typically paid in January, and it's believed that impacted employees who have been working toward a bonus for the past 10 months may not be eligible for bonus consideration.

The publication's unnamed source criticized KPMG of its untimely layoffs – both before the holiday period and with the loss of bonuses.

"The prevailing consensus among staff [is that] this approach is arrogant and disgraceful, particularly given the decision to dismiss personnel right before the holidays while withholding their earned annual bonuses," the worker added.

KPMG's £100 offer has also been slated for being a disproportionately small payout for terminated workers to waive some of their legal rights, potentially limiting them from pursuing certain claims.

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The company declined to answer The Register's questions – TechRadar Pro also sought to clarify the company's position, but we did not receive an immediate response.

"As our market evolves, we are adapting where we are focusing and how we are set up to make sure we have the right skills in place to best serve our clients," KPMG said in relation to its latest layoffs.

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