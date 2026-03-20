IronKey Locker+ 50 G2 secures data with AES 256-bit hardware encryption

FIPS 197 certification ensures compliance with government and enterprise standards

Digitally signed firmware reduces exposure to BadUSB attacks

Kingston has introduced the IronKey Locker+ 50 G2 as a hardware-encrypted USB secure drive built around XTS-AES 256-bit encryption.

This device carries FIPS 197 certification and aligns with compliance requirements often associated with government procurement standards.

The company claims digitally signed firmware is used to reduce exposure to BadUSB-related threats.

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Layered protections extend beyond firmware safeguards

The c supports safeguards against brute force password attempts that aim to block repeated unauthorized login efforts.

These are enterprise-grade features, but their effect will be on implementation quality rather than certification labels alone.

"With the LP50G2, the Kingston IronKey lineup is all XTS-AES 256-bit hardware-encrypted with a baseline FIPS 197 certification by a NIST authorized lab," said Martin Komal, encrypted product manager, Kingston.

"In addition, IronKey leads the industry with three best-in-class FIPS 140-3 Level 3 validated drives. This portfolio offers superior data protection solutions designed to meet the specific requirements of consumer, enterprise, and government customers."

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The device introduces multiple password modes that accommodate both complex strings and longer passphrases, ranging from structured character combinations to sentences or even lyrics.

This flexibility attempts to balance memorability and strength, although it inherently depends on user behavior rather than system enforcement alone.

Administrators retain the ability to reset user credentials, which adds a recovery pathway but also introduces a layer of oversight that may not suit all use cases.

A notable addition involves a visible password toggle that allows users to confirm typed input, which Kingston suggests can reduce errors during authentication.

This device includes a virtual keyboard that limits exposure to keyloggers and screen capture tools, though such protections are not entirely immune to more advanced attack methods.

The device also incorporates an anti-fingerprint coating, which appears focused more on physical durability than measurable security improvement.

The IronKey Locker+ 50 G2 uses a USB 3.2 Gen 1 interface, delivering read speeds up to 145 MB/s and write speeds up to 115 MB/s — which is within range for encrypted flash storage.

Its capacity options span from 32 GB to 256 GB, and the device operates within standard environmental tolerances, including temperatures between 0°C and 50°C during use.

The compact enclosure combines metal and plastic materials within a 60.56 mm frame and weighs under 23 grams.

It remains compatible with Windows 11 and macOS systems without requiring additional software installation.

Kingston describes the setup process as straightforward, although the requirement for consecutive drive letters may introduce minor limitations in certain system configurations.

Via TechPowerUp

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