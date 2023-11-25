Hurry up so you don't miss out! Dell is destocking this gorgeous better-than-XPS-13 laptop for Black Friday — Save over $1,440 and get business-grade after sales as well

Dell Latitude 9430: Was $2,679 Now $1,234.74 at Walmart

Save $1,445 Dell has cleared out this laptop and has discounted it by a staggering 54%. It packs a powerful 12th generation Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and an 512GB encrypted SSD plus premium support and a superb QHD touchscreen.

Dell has stopped directly selling the Latitude 9430, a 2-in-1 laptop that’s still a very capable workhorse for whoever wants a business laptop (or simply a laptop with a lot of bells and whistles) or the next best alternative to an XPS 13 convertible laptop.

It is now using Walmart this Black Friday to sell the laptop at a steep discount, $1234.74 instead of the sticker price of $2679.06 or a saving of just over $1,444. That’s a whopping 54% saving, which is a lot, especially for a flagship model.

At its launch back in April 2022, it was hailed as an ultra-premium laptop with the world’s smallest 14-inch 16:10 screen (which is touch capable). This particular model sports an Intel Core i7-1265U processor with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Its display is a QHD+ model capable of showing 77% more pixels than traditional panels.

There’s Windows 11 Pro, four microphones, a 3D speakerphone, four speakers, an IR camera, an onlooker detection feature, Wi-Fi 6E, Express Connect (which allows you to be connected to more than one network at the same time) and a three-year hardware service with onsite service after remote diagnosis.