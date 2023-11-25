Hurry up so you don't miss out! Dell is destocking this gorgeous better-than-XPS-13 laptop for Black Friday — Save over $1,440 and get business-grade after sales as well
Who needs a big desktop personal computer when these tiny boxes do the job better?
Dell Latitude 9430:
Was $2,679 Now $1,234.74 at Walmart
Save $1,445 Dell has cleared out this laptop and has discounted it by a staggering 54%. It packs a powerful 12th generation Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and an 512GB encrypted SSD plus premium support and a superb QHD touchscreen.
Dell has stopped directly selling the Latitude 9430, a 2-in-1 laptop that’s still a very capable workhorse for whoever wants a business laptop (or simply a laptop with a lot of bells and whistles) or the next best alternative to an XPS 13 convertible laptop.
It is now using Walmart this Black Friday to sell the laptop at a steep discount, $1234.74 instead of the sticker price of $2679.06 or a saving of just over $1,444. That’s a whopping 54% saving, which is a lot, especially for a flagship model.
At its launch back in April 2022, it was hailed as an ultra-premium laptop with the world’s smallest 14-inch 16:10 screen (which is touch capable). This particular model sports an Intel Core i7-1265U processor with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Its display is a QHD+ model capable of showing 77% more pixels than traditional panels.
There’s Windows 11 Pro, four microphones, a 3D speakerphone, four speakers, an IR camera, an onlooker detection feature, Wi-Fi 6E, Express Connect (which allows you to be connected to more than one network at the same time) and a three-year hardware service with onsite service after remote diagnosis.
We haven’t reviewed the 9430 but we did review the 9330 which is a slightly different model. Collin Probst, our reviewer, wrote that “The Dell Latitude 9330 is lightweight, compact, powerful, and can transform to fit whatever style of work is needed in the moment. The bundled virtual meeting features make working remotely even easier, with added security features providing that extra level of safety.” The 9430 haas now been replaced by the 9440 which we have also reviewed.
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Désiré has been musing and writing about technology during a career spanning four decades. He dabbled in website builders and web hosting when DHTML and frames were in vogue and started narrating about the impact of technology on society just before the start of the Y2K hysteria at the turn of the last millennium.
Most Popular
By Allisa James
By Rob Dwiar
By Cat Bussell
By Rhys Wood