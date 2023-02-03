Dell Latitude 9330 2-in-1 laptop

The Dell Latitude 9330 is lightweight, compact, powerful, and can transform to fit whatever style of work is needed in the moment. The bundled virtual meeting features make working remotely even easier, with added security features providing that extra level of safety.

The Dell Latitude 9330 is a 2-in-1 remote working powerhouse designed for the work-from-anywhere individual due to its lightweight frame, focus on virtual meetings, and high-powered chipset. The Latitude 9330 is the smallest model Dell currently offers, though this is only small in footprint, as the power coming out of this device is truly impressive for its size.

First impressions

Dell has designed this laptop to be ultra-portable while maintaining the power level needed for professional users. The Latitude 9330 is light and slim, with a sleek design, although it does feature minimal ports, which could be an issue for some users - although if you do need one of the missing connections (HDMI, USB-A, Ethernet, etc.), you could utilize an adapter or docking station at your desk.

Another thing that we noticed right off the bat is that the Latitude 9330 doesn’t look like a 2-in-1 device at first glance, instead resembling a standard slim laptop - but when we took it out in the real world, it performed impressively.

Design and build quality

Specs Weight: 2.8lb / 1.27kg

Screen size: 13.3 inches

Resolution: 2560 x 1600

Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i7

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 500GB

Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7

Ports: 3x USB-C, audio jack

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2

The Dell Latitude 9330 2-in-1 features a 13-inch display, but is remarkably light and minimal, despite housing up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and LPDDR5 memory.

The 2-in-1 design can be seen when the keyboard is folded all the way around behind the screen, turning it into a 13 inch tablet for those moments when you want to go hand-held.

The laptop's right side has one USB-C port and a headphone jack, with theleft side featuring two thunderbolt ports. The device is incredibly portable, weighing just under 1.3kg / 3lb, and is only ¾ inch thick when sitting on a table, closed. All around, this laptop screams portability by design and functionality.

In use

We took this laptop with us everywhere for our tests, including at an office, on transportation, the couch, the coffee shop, as well as just our home, and it performed well in all settings.

On the go, it's small and light enough to carry around easily, and functional enough to work effectively without having to find the "perfect" spot, whether that’s a kitchen table or countertop at a coffee shop - as unlike those who needed a large table, with a power supply, at the right height, we could be flexible.

It was much the same when working at home, where we could use this device on the couch comfortably without needing to contort around a bulky laptop. When we sat at a proper desk with an external monitor (or three) and peripherals, this laptop gave us the feel of a full-powered workstation with the power to tackle any of the tasks we threw at it.

The i7 processor has been able to handle a wide range of daily activities, with word processing tasks, email, spreadsheets, virtual meetings, project management, chat programs, music, and light photo editing all completed smoothly. Even while running on multiple screens, this laptop could handle what we were throwing at it without compromising. Granted, we did not use this to edit 4K footage or rework terabytes of audio files - but for a business professional who primarily works with the previously listed tasks, the Latitude 9330 is more than enough to get that taken care of with room to breathe.

The Latitude 9330 also features a significant focus towards virtual and remote work due to a suite of included features designed to make collaboration seamless.

While we usually spend most of our time in Google Meet, we tested a few meetings in Zoom thanks to the Collaboration Touchpad integration with Zoom (we reached out to Dell, and they confirmed this feature would expand to Microsoft Teams and other virtual meeting platforms soon).

This feature allows four soft buttons to show on the top of the trackpad that gave quick access to enable or disable the camera, mic, chat, and screen share. This functionality made it so we could confidently throw our mic on when speaking and then just as confidently mute afterward without an awkward delay (even if we were on a different screen during the meeting).

Similarly, we could turn our camera on quickly for a quick demonstration and then confidently know that we had turned it off thanks to the soft button and a camera shutter button integrated into the F9 key. Lastly, the quick button to respond to the ongoing chat in the company meeting and the switch to screen share in an instant proved very useful.

In addition to these features, the Latitude 9330 has intelligent neural noise cancelation, which makes any background noises in a virtual meeting disappear for those listening. The AI noise elimination tool means your coworkers will hear only you, not the lady ordering coffee at the counter next to you, your dog snoring, or your vacuum running.

The last area worth mentioning cover the enhanced security and privacy features included. The Latitude 9330 comes with ExpressSign-in and onlooker protection, meaning you can step away from your device, for example to grab something from the printer, and as you look away the screen, the laptop would dim and lock, protecting your information . When you return, the system awakes and signs you in (thanks to an integration with Windows Hello).

Elsewhere, one of the coolest added features to this laptop is the ability to detect onlookers to protect valuable or personal content. This tool alerted us a handful of times when we were in a public space to people peeking over our shoulders, texturizing the screen, essentially blurring the content until the onlooker turns away or we disabled the feature.

Final verdict

The Latitude 9330 laptop has impressed us, with its snappy processor, flexible 2-in-1 design, integrated security and privacy features making it a useful workplace ally.

The device is clearly made for the remote worker, though it can be an excellent option for anyone looking for a flexible laptop solution to get the job done.