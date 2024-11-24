Here's the largest external SSD ever at 16TB; and yes, we've asked for a review sample already

Available in massive 8TB and 16TB capacities, T-CREATE EXPERT P32 is designed for creators

USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type-C, 1,800MB/s speeds, broad compatibility

Portable unibody design, patented cooling, launches Q4 2024

From ultra-high-resolution videos to expansive photo libraries and complex project files, the sheer volume of data content creators generate can quickly overwhelm smaller drives.

For professionals, the need for high-capacity, fast, and reliable storage can be vital - and to address this need, T-CREATE, the creator-focused brand from memory provider Team Group, has announced the EXPERT P32 Desktop External SSD.

Available in 8TB and 16TB sizes, the 16TB model features two 8TB SSDs rather than a single large drive, although the total capacity is still the largest available for an external SSD.

Transfer speeds of up to 1,800MB/s

If you're wondering how much data a drive of that size can hold, T-CREATE says the 16TB storage is enough for up to 672 minutes (nearly 10.5 hours) of uncompressed 4K 120fps N-RAW video, or 335,544 RAW format photos at 50 MB each.

Constructed from aluminum alloy using 4-axis CNC cutting, the device features a durable unibody design. Functional in design rather than fancy, it promises transfer speeds of up to 1,800MB/s (or up to 1,700MB/s for the 8TB model).

It uses a USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type-C interface, ensuring compatibility with USB Type-C and Thunderbolt devices. A patented graphene heat dissipation pad is included to maintain cooling performance during intensive use. The SSD operates at temperatures between 5˚C and 55˚C and supports storage temperatures ranging from -20˚C to 50˚C.

Weighing 261g, the EXPERT P32 measures 110 x 65 x 26mm, so it's easily portable. The package includes a USB Type-C to Type-C cable, a DC power cable, and international plug adapters for global use. It is formatted with exFAT for compatibility across Windows, macOS, and Linux. The SSD comes with a three-year warranty, providing reliable support for creators. It is set to debut globally in Q4 2024, although pricing details have yet to be announced.

