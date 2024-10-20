Want very big SSDs? Here's a little known secret, 15.36TB models are almost as cheap as 8TB ones per terabyte — but there's a catch

One of the constants in computing is the need for more storage. While 8TB SSDs offer both speed and capacity, they can be a little pricey, although there are deals available if you’re prepared to shop around. If you need more storage - nearly double, in fact - purchasing a 15.36TB SSD often provides better value on a per-terabyte basis.

For example, the Intel D5-P5316 2.5-inch 15.36TB SSD is available on Amazon for $1,650. It boasts write speeds of 3200 MB/s and read rates of 7000 MB/s. If you’re after a cheaper option, the Kioxia CD6-R KCD6XLUL15T3 is priced at a more affordable $1,397.63 on ServerPartDeals. This model offers 4000 MB/s write speeds and 5500 MB/s read rates.

In contrast, Samsung's 8TB 870 QVO SATA III SSD usually sells for $849.99 on Amazon, although it’s currently selling for $639.95. On a per-terabyte basis, the Samsung SSD works out to $106 at its usual price, and $80 at its sale price. The double-capacity Intel and Kioxia models cost $107 and $91 per terabyte, respectively.

The catch

However, as is often the case, there’s a catch.

The Intel and Kioxia drives, like other 15.36TB models, use the U.3 interface, which is specifically designed for enterprise environments rather than the more common M.2 format seen in consumer devices. These drives require a system with U.3 NVMe functionality, meaning they cannot be used in standard consumer desktops or laptops, making them less accessible to the average user without the proper setup.

Despite this, their impressive performance metrics and price per terabyte make them appealing options for professional and enterprise-level storage needs. If you're looking to save even more, shopping around and exploring platforms like eBay can sometimes yield even better deals.

At the time of writing, we found the Kioxia CD6-R KCD6XLUL15T3 listed on the auction site for $1,185, which works out to a bargain $77.15 per terabyte - a price that’s hard to ignore.

