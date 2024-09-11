Google One has a cheaper, larger storage option — but you probably won't get it just yet

Google has started rolling out a new Lite cloud storage plan across India, offering double the amount of storage available on free plan for 59 rupees ($0.70) per month.

The Google One Lite plan sits between the free 15GB tier and the 100GB Basic plan, which retails for 130 rupees ($1.55) in the country, and includes 30GB of storage for Photos, Drive and Gmail.

Like its other cloud storage plans, Google is offering its new Lite plan with a one-month free trial.

Google One Lite launches in India

The 30GB storage allocation is an affordable middle ground for those who have reached the free 15GB cap, which is an easy thing to do for Android users, but costs less than half of the 100GB plan, which could be too much for individuals who don’t regularly upload to the cloud.

The Indian Express reported: “Now, it looks like the tech giant is testing a new Google One Lite plan that is only available to a handful of users.”

The plan looks to be entirely aimed at individual consumers, and doesn’t support sharing with up to five other people like the 100GB plan and above.

Google’s 30GB plan comes in at a similar price point to the 50GB iCloud+ subscription for iPhone users, which costs 75 rupees in India. However, this plan benefits from family sharing with up to five others as well as some email and HomeKit extras.

Google One Lite is not yet available in other regions, and The Indian Express failed to find the option when upgrading from the free plan, suggesting that Google could be testing the waters with its new plan.

TechRadar Pro has asked Google whether it plans to expand the availability of Google One Lite, but the company did not immediately respond.