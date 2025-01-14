Is Framebook getting some competition? Chinese vendor demos modular mini PC for DIY enthusiasts and I think it looks great

Clink-X wants users to build their mini-PC, not unlike what Framework did for laptops

It has themed cases with Mondrian and Minecraft being the first ones

It's powered by the new AMD Ryzen 7 CPU and can take up to 128GB of memory

Modular devices, which allow users to assemble the components themselves, are becoming increasingly popular, and Winfuture (originally in German) recently reported Chinese manufacturer Emdor announced its new modular mini PC at CES 2025.

The Clink-X xCraft device arrives as a DIY kit, and the mini PC includes a sturdy chassis, magnetically attached side panels, and proprietary screws for securing internal components.

Users can add a personal touch with themed cases, such as Mondrian or Minecraft-inspired designs. The chassis are snapped together and it allows users to interchange or swap the panels.

Powerful performance in a small package

Clink-X xCraft is powered by AMD’s latest Ryzen 7 250 and 260 processors, built on Zen 4 architecture with RDNA 3 graphics. These CPUs deliver robust performance with up to 16 threads, base clocks of up to 3.3 GHz, and boost speeds reaching 5.1 GHz.

The processor is coupled with up to 128GB of DDR5-5600 RAM and dual M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD slots; impressive storage and performance for a mini PC.

Its compact dimensions of 144 x 144 x 49.5mm rival the footprint of NUC-format PCs, but with more customization options.

The xCraft includes two USB4 ports with 20 Gbps speeds, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port and one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, both supporting 10 Gbps speeds.

It also features a USB Type-C port for 20V power input, an HDMI 2.1 port, a DisplayPort 2.1, and a 2.5 GbE LAN (RTL8125BG-CG) for high-speed network connection as well as WiFi 6 for wireless connectivity.

The motherboard comes with a soldered CPU, thus, changing the CPU could require technical know-how, or a complete change of the board.

Emdoor plans to grow the xCraft ecosystem with stackable modules that could add features or functionality, creating a customizable and scalable computing platform.

The xCraft is part of a new generation of computing solutions aimed at empowering users to customize and assemble their systems, similar to what Framebook has achieved with modular laptops.

Set to launch for crowdfunding via Kickstarter in March 2025, the Clink-X xCraft is on course to debut in barebones and pre-configured variants, starting at $500.