The modular smartphone returns, sort of, as Chinese vendor you've probably never heard of unveils rugged mobile with two surprising accessories

Oukitel's third smartphone set to launch at CES is the WP300 Pro

It is a rugged smartphone that claims to be modular

One of its modules is a powerful LED light and the other an earphone that can transform into a smartwatch

The best rugged smartphones are designed to withstand extreme conditions and hostile environments, making them ideal for users who work in industries such as construction, mining, and outdoor exploration, as well as adventurers who need a device that can handle tough activities.

These phones are built with reinforced frames, durable materials, and shock-resistant components. While the most exciting thing about them is often their ability to endure punishment, some models also include features like high-capacity batteries, enhanced GPS functionality, and even thermal imaging or night vision cameras.

Chinese manufacturer Oukitel is launching three rugged smartphones at CES 2025, all of which have something unique to offer. The WP100 Titan features a massive 33Ah battery, a camping light, and a DLP projector, while the WP200 Pro and WP300 Pro introduce a module system allowing users to expand its capabilities.

Earphone or camping light?

The WP300 Pro is described as the world's first modular rugged phone. By this, Oukitel means it has a recess in the back of the phone into which you can drop one of two modules.

The first is a detachable Bluetooth earphone (which the WP200 Pro also includes) that you can use for listening to music, taking phone calls, and more. This earphone has a color LCD screen that can display the time and other information and can be dropped into a wristband to be worn like a watch. The second module is a detachable camping light, which is far brighter than a standard smartphone flashlight. Oukitel may be planning to introduce additional modules in the future to expand the phone's capabilities, but for now, it is keeping any plans under wraps.

The WP300 Pro has a 6.8-inch Full HD+ screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and boasts a 16,000mAh battery. It’s powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, backed by 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage, expandable up to 2TB via microSD.

We expect the WP300 Pro to go on sale around the same time as the WP200 Pro, which should be in Q1 2025. More details, including pricing and global availability, will be revealed at CES in the coming days.

