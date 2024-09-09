Ulefone launched the Armor 28 Ultra at IFA 2024 — and we went hands-on with this rather smart rugged phone

Launched at IFA 2024, the Ulefone Armor 28 Ultra is a rugged Android smartphone loaded with the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chip. I went hands-on with the device, to get a feel for the company’s latest ruggedized phone.

Ulefone make some of the best rugged phones we’ve tested – well-built, well-designed, and reliably durable. And while performance isn’t always the fastest, the company’s phones and rugged tablets have survived all the shock and drop tests we’ve thrown at them.

So, I was curious to see what the new Ulefone Armor 28 Ultra felt like in hand. And in short, it feels like a thoughtfully designed beast. Swipe through the gallery below for more close-up photos.

Hard knocks

The Armor 28 Ultra sports all the specs you’d expect from a phone built for extreme conditions and hostile environments. Alongside the better-performing Dimensity 9300+ processor, the 5G-capable device comes equipped with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. The 10600mAh battery supports wired and wireless charging. Performance-wise, the Android 14 phone was snappy, although there was no opportunity to really push the demo unit to the max. It will be interesting to find out whether it resolves the issues of sluggish software on rugged phones.

Measuring 6.86x3.29x0.76in, in my hand it was pleasingly chunky with a good weight behind it. The casing is hardened, machined, contoured, and reinforced. On the durability front, it has MIL-STD 810H, IP68, and IP69K ratings, making it resistant to dust, water, and it should survive up to two-meter drops. Rubberized port coverings for the USB-C charging and audio jack are a snug fit, firmly closing and – with what little time I had with the unit – feeling as if they will reliably stay-put and protect the device.

Image 1 of 14 (Image credit: Ulefone / Future) (Image credit: Ulefone / Future) (Image credit: Ulefone / Future) (Image credit: Ulefone / Future) (Image credit: Ulefone / Future) (Image credit: Ulefone / Future) (Image credit: Ulefone / Future) (Image credit: Ulefone / Future) (Image credit: Ulefone / Future) (Image credit: Ulefone / Future) (Image credit: Ulefone / Future) (Image credit: Ulefone / Future) (Image credit: Ulefone / Future) (Image credit: Ulefone / Future)

The AMOLED display is a good-sized 6.67in with Full HD+ (1080 x 2400) resolution and 120hz refresh rate. Under exhibition hall lights, this looked crisp, clear, and bright. Expect to see similar results outdoors, especially with the device’s 2200nits peak luminance.

Flip over the phone to find the camera array. The device features both front-facing 50MP camera, 50MP camera ultrawide with thermal imaging, and a 64MP night-vision camera. We’re keen to see how these play out under real-world tests – night-vision is notoriously difficult to capture in the well-lit Messe Berlin. Those rear cameras are housed within a frame not dissimilar to a gentleman’s timepiece. Fittingly, at the heart of the optical array is a small screen displaying an analog clock. Users can swipe over that mini screen for additional quick-view apps without unlocking the phone, and all the distractions of the home screen. It’s an elegant touch and a thoughtful design element that marks the model out from others on the market.

So, some impressive specs for working on-site and in the field, if not the best-of-the-best. Overall, there is a chunkiness to the Armor 28 Ultra, and those with particularly small hands may struggle to get a full and tight grip on it. But that’s part of the appeal of a phone like this. It’s supposed to be built like a tank – and feel like it, too.

As yet, the company hasn’t revealed the cost of the Ulefone Armor 28 Ultra. Users won’t even see pre-orders available until November, but we’re hoping that Ulefone continues its trend for reasonably priced devices offering a fair amount of bang for the buck.