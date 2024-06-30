Cheapest smartphone with thermal and IR night vision sensors goes on sale for less than $300 — Ulefone Armor 25T Pro promises to be a superb rugged handset and we've called in one for a review

Chinese tech firm Ulefone, best known for rugged devices like the Armor 8 Pro, has launched its latest offering, the Armor 25T Pro, a 5G smartphone featuring both thermal imaging and night vision capabilities.

The ThermoVue thermal imaging sensor offers a resolution of up to 160 x 120 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 25Hz. Ulefone says the sensor can be used for tasks such as detecting leaks, inspecting buildings, and ensuring safety during outdoor activities, but it can be put to any tasks you can think of.

The phone also comes with a ThermoVue app for capturing thermal images and videos.

Kevlar-textured back cover

The Armor 25T Pro also includes an infrared night vision camera, equipped with a 64MP OMNIVISION OV64B sensor and Ulefone's NightElf Ultra 3.0 algorithm. This allows users to capture clear images in low-light conditions, enhancing security and wildlife monitoring capabilities.

The Armor 25T Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The device boasts a 6.78-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs Android 14.

A 6500mAh battery ensures long-lasting power for all-day usage, with 33W fast charging and 30W wireless charging capabilities. In terms of connectivity, the Armor 25T Pro supports 5G and Wi-Fi 802.11ac. The device also comes with a fingerprint sensor.

Designed to be durable, the Armor 25T Pro meets IP68/IP69K and MIL-STD-810H standards. It features a Kevlar-textured back cover for added style and protection and despite its rugged build, the device maintains a slim and lightweight profile.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Armor 25T Pro is available to order from AliExpress for $299.99, which is currently 40% off the usual MSRP of $499.99. We’ve requested one so keep an eye out for our review soon.