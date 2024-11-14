This affordable 14.1-inch Android tablet can be used as a portable screen and even has two SIM slots — and it's cheaper than ever ahead of Black Friday

Teclast T70 offers expansive 14.1-inch screen for work and entertainment

Android 14 for the latest app support and features, and Widevine L1 for HD streaming on major platforms

Use the below code to get an even lower prize on this versatile device

Although dominated by major players such as Samsung and Apple, challenger brands like Teclast are making efforts to break into the tablet market.

The company has launched the T70 - a 14.1-inch tablet offering an expansive screen experience comparable to a laptop monitor.

The device runs on Android 14, enabling access to the latest Google Play apps, and is equipped with additional perks like dual SIM support, extensive memory options, and a high-capacity battery.

Full HD, Helio G99 processor and 256GB storage

The most visible feature of the Teclast T70 is its 14.1-inch IPS screen, which offers a resolution of 1920 x 1200px, making it one of the largest Android tablets currently available. The tablet supports Widevine L1, providing compatibility with popular streaming platforms in HD, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+.

Under the hood, this device comes with the MediaTek Helio G99 processor, backed up by 8GB of RAM and an additional 12GB of virtual memory, meaning it can manage multitasking and run modern apps smoothly. Its 256GB of UFS storage ensures decent space for media and files, while storage can be further expanded up to 1TB with a TF (MicroSD) card.

To keep its lights on, the Teclast T70 houses a 10000mAh battery, a size often found in larger tablets, with support for 18W fast charging via USB Type-C.

The T70 also supports Dual SIM and 4G LTE connectivity, allowing users to switch between carriers or manage separate data plans for better connectivity. The tablet supports a range of mobile network bands, making it compatible with several regions for those who need connectivity beyond Wi-Fi.

Telcast has rigged this tablet with an 8MP front-facing camera for video calls and selfies, and a 13MP rear AI camera with auto-focus capabilities. While the cameras may not replace those found in smartphones, they provide adequate quality for casual photos and video conferencing. The tablet is also equipped with four built-in speakers and dual microphones, designed to offer enhanced audio quality for video calls and multimedia playback.

Originally priced at $459.98 the Teclast T70 has received a significant price reduction, and is now available for $229.99 - a 50% price cut. But beyond this discount, additional savings are available through AliExpress coupon codes, allowing you to cut the price even further.

From November 11 at 09:00 (GMT+1) until November 19 at 08:59 (GMT+1), shoppers can apply the AliExpress coupon code USD025 for an extra $25 off on orders of $169 or more. This additional discount means the T70 can be brought down to $204.99 for eligible orders.

For those considering a larger purchase, there’s a $45 discount available with the AliExpress coupon code USD045 on orders totalling over $299. This code is valid from November 12 at 16:05 (GMT+1) through November 19 at 08:59 (GMT+1). Although the Teclast T70 alone doesn’t reach the $299 threshold, this discount may be beneficial if bundled with other items.