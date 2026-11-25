Seagate's Expansion Desktop Hard Drive is a great pick for buyers who need a lot of storage for a cost-effective price. Backed by one of the biggest names in storage, this one comes with a two-year manufacturer's guarantee and Seagate's Rescue Data Recovery Services, plus a fresh new design compared with earlier models.

Now, Amazon has dropped the price of the 8TB hard drive to £217 (was £272) for Black Friday, with other discounts on the 4TB model, which is £145 (was £158), and the 20TB HDD, now priced at £522 (was £666).

The drive promises 120MB/s read speeds via a handy USB-C connection, but it's slightly more limited by its Micro-B USB connection on the hard drive's end, so it's ideal for home users who need capacity, not speed.

Why we recommend it

It might not be the quickest external storage available (SSDs are far quicker), but this HDD-based external drive is a great pick for buyers looking to keep costs low without sacrificing on huge capacity. Plus, USB-C connectivity means it should be pretty widely compatible, too.

Price Context & Historical Value

Storage costs have risen sharply in recent months, and even HDDs remain in demand for their affordable capacity. Seagate's 4TB model is right on the bottom end of similar competitors on Amazon, and bigger savings on higher capacities are even more attractive.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Seagate Expansion Desktop Hard Drive if... you need high-value, high-capacity storage without breaking the bank

❌ Skip the Seagate Expansion Desktop Hard Drive if... you need the last word in data transfer speeds – SSD-based external drives will be quicker, but a lot more expensive