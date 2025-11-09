Black Friday 2025 is still a few weeks away, but you don’t need to wait until then to get your hands on a bargain. Right now, the Crucial P510 1TB internal SSD is available on Amazon for just £88.99 – a great price for a drive that delivers next-gen performance.

The Crucial P510 takes advantage of the PCIe 5.0 interface to offer blistering read speeds of up to 11,000MB/s and write speeds reaching 9,500MB/s.

If you're thinking of upgrading a desktop or laptop, you can enjoy lightning-fast load times, snappier system responsiveness, and faster workflows. Despite its cutting-edge performance, it remains fully backwards compatible with PCIe 4.0, so you can still benefit from high speeds even on slightly older systems.

Today's best internal SSD deal

Crucial P510 1TB SSD: £88.99 at Amazon The Crucial P510 1TB PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD delivers blazing read speeds up to 11,000MB/s and write speeds up to 9,500MB/s, offering next-gen performance for under £90. Backwards compatible with PCIe 4.0, it’s ideal for desktops and laptops alike. Efficient, cool-running, and backed by a 5-year warranty, it’s a standout early Black Friday bargain.

Crucial's P510 has power-efficient architecture that runs cooler and uses about 25% less power than the previous generation, making it ideal for users who want high performance without overheating.

Installation is straightforward thanks to its single-sided M.2 design, which fits easily into most modern laptops and desktops that support NVMe drives.

The P510 offers excellent value, striking a smart balance between price and performance, and comes backed by Crucial’s trusted five-year limited warranty for added peace of mind.

At £88.99, this 1TB SSD represents serious value for anyone looking to boost their storage speed before the Black Friday rush begins.

While you’re here, also check out our round up of the best SSDs you can buy right now, and the fastest SSDs on the market.

Other SSD deals to consider

Save 24% Crucial P310 2TB SSD: was £139.99 now £105.99 at Amazon Crucial's P310 2TB PCIe Gen4 SSD delivers fast read speeds up to 7,100MB/s for rapid boot times and seamless performance in laptops or desktops. Reliable, efficient, and built with Micron’s trusted technology, it’s ideal for content creation, or everyday use. Backed by a 5-year warranty, it’s just £105.99 on Amazon.

Save 11% MSI Spatium M470 PRO SSD 2TB: was £109 now £97 at Amazon The MSI Spatium M470 Pro 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD offers rapid read speeds up to 6,000MB/s and write speeds up to 5,000MB/s, delivering strong performance for creators and gamers alike. Featuring 3D NAND technology, built-in data security, and a 5-year warranty, it’s a bargain at £96.99 on Amazon.