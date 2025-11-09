Black Friday comes early: 1TB Crucial P510 SSD boasts 11GB/s read speeds and PCIe 5.0 power and costs just £89

Deals
By published

Fast, reliable performance in any compatible PC without breaking the bank

Crucial P510
(Image credit: Future)
Jump to:

Black Friday 2025 is still a few weeks away, but you don’t need to wait until then to get your hands on a bargain. Right now, the Crucial P510 1TB internal SSD is available on Amazon for just £88.99 – a great price for a drive that delivers next-gen performance.

The Crucial P510 takes advantage of the PCIe 5.0 interface to offer blistering read speeds of up to 11,000MB/s and write speeds reaching 9,500MB/s.

Today's best internal SSD deal

Crucial P510 1TB SSD
Crucial P510 1TB SSD: £88.99 at Amazon

The Crucial P510 1TB PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD delivers blazing read speeds up to 11,000MB/s and write speeds up to 9,500MB/s, offering next-gen performance for under £90. Backwards compatible with PCIe 4.0, it’s ideal for desktops and laptops alike. Efficient, cool-running, and backed by a 5-year warranty, it’s a standout early Black Friday bargain.

View Deal

Crucial's P510 has power-efficient architecture that runs cooler and uses about 25% less power than the previous generation, making it ideal for users who want high performance without overheating.

Installation is straightforward thanks to its single-sided M.2 design, which fits easily into most modern laptops and desktops that support NVMe drives.

The P510 offers excellent value, striking a smart balance between price and performance, and comes backed by Crucial’s trusted five-year limited warranty for added peace of mind.

At £88.99, this 1TB SSD represents serious value for anyone looking to boost their storage speed before the Black Friday rush begins.

While you’re here, also check out our round up of the best SSDs you can buy right now, and the fastest SSDs on the market.

Other SSD deals to consider

Crucial P310 2TB SSD
Save 24%
Crucial P310 2TB SSD: was £139.99 now £105.99 at Amazon

Crucial's P310 2TB PCIe Gen4 SSD delivers fast read speeds up to 7,100MB/s for rapid boot times and seamless performance in laptops or desktops. Reliable, efficient, and built with Micron’s trusted technology, it’s ideal for content creation, or everyday use. Backed by a 5-year warranty, it’s just £105.99 on Amazon.

View Deal
MSI Spatium M470 PRO SSD 2TB
Save 11%
MSI Spatium M470 PRO SSD 2TB: was £109 now £97 at Amazon

The MSI Spatium M470 Pro 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD offers rapid read speeds up to 6,000MB/s and write speeds up to 5,000MB/s, delivering strong performance for creators and gamers alike. Featuring 3D NAND technology, built-in data security, and a 5-year warranty, it’s a bargain at £96.99 on Amazon.

View Deal
Samsung 990 PRO NVMe M.2 SSD
Save 16%
Samsung 990 PRO NVMe M.2 SSD: was £183 now £154 at Amazon

Samsung's 990 PRO 2TB NVMe M.2 SSD offers PCIe 4.0 performance with read speeds up to 7,450 MB/s and write speeds up to 6,900 MB/s. Designed for creative uses and demanding workloads, it combines speed with efficiency and reliability and is backed by Samsung’s trusted technology and a 5-year warranty.

View Deal
Wayne Williams
Wayne Williams
Editor

Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.