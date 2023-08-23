Best laptops for medical students 2023

The best laptops for medical students are vital in a field that demands reliable, trustworthy technology – because med students are studying information that could one day help in life-or-death situations.

Because we’re talking about potential high-stakes situations, we’ve concentrated on reliability and robust design when picking out our favorite laptops for medical students in 2023. It’s a key time to buy, because the back-to-school sales are in full flow, so it’s worth researching before diving into the deals.

With that in mind, we’ve tested, reviewed, and rated the best laptops for medical students. The notebooks we’ve chosen here are sturdy, lightweight designs that’ll cope with lectures, placements in medical facilities and frequent travel, and they’ve got the battery life to cope with long days.

Inside these portable rigs you’ll find plenty of processing power for handling medical apps and data analysis, fast storage for quick file loading and an accurate display that can make reading reports, diagrams and graphics easier.

Several of the laptops we’ve chosen here support stylus use for taking handwritten notes and annotating diagrams, and you’ll find great webcams and microphones, robust security features and plenty of ports – so you can communicate, keep data safe and attach peripherals when required.

The best laptops for medical students in 2023

Best laptop for medical students overall

1. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) A reliable, trustworthy and lightweight performer with different screen sizes Our expert review: Specifications CPU: Apple M2 Graphics: Integrated 8 - 10-core GPU RAM: 8GB – 24GB Screen: 13.6-inch / 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display Storage: Up to 2TB Dimensions: 13.6-inch: 11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 in / 30.41 x 21.5 x 1.13 cm; 15.3-inch: 13.4 x 9.35 x 0.45 in / 34.04 x 23.76 x 1.15 cm Reasons to buy + Sturdy and light + Great battery + Powerful + Different screen options Reasons to avoid - Can be expensive - Other laptops are faster

It’s not unusual to see an Apple laptop at the top of one of these charts, but we prefer the MacBook Air as the best option for medical students – not the MacBook Pro.

There are several reasons why. At 2.7 pounds of 3.3 pounds depending on which model you buy, it won’t weigh you down on your journey around lecture halls and medical facilities. The latest Air comes in 13.6-inch and 15.3-inch guises, so you have options – the smaller version if you need something compact and the larger laptop for more on-screen clarity.

No matter which one you buy you get the Apple M2 processor, which is a superb choice for multi-tasking, dealing with medical apps and records and working in browsers. It’s not as powerful as the M2 Pro or Max chips inside the MacBook Pro, but it’s ample for medical work.

The Liquid Retina panel is bright and bold, so it remains clear and visible in all situations, and the Air easily has the battery life for a busy, full day of work. Build quality is exceptional thanks to the aluminum chassis, and both the keyboard and trackpad are impressive, comfortable and reliable.

The Air doesn’t have as many ports as its larger, heavier stablemate, but it’s exceptionally fast, it’s very well-made and it’s very slim and light – and it’s far cheaper than the pro, too. It’s our top pick for medical students.

Read our full Apple MacBook Air review

Best budget laptop for medical students

Clear screens are crucial for medical students who need to see things with clarity and precision, and no budget laptop is better than the Acer Swift 3 OLED.

The anti-glare OLED screen is bright, bold and accurate, so it’s an excellent choice for any medical student, and the 2880 x 1800 resolution ensures loads of on-screen space for multiple windows. And when the Swift is often available at three-figure prices, that’s a tremendous start.

On the inside, either of Intel’s Core i5 or Core i7 processors have plenty of power for medical students – the former is ideal for most workloads, multi-tasking and loads of browser tabs, while the latter is more adept with simulations and tougher workloads. It’s also helpful that this laptop has 16GB of onboard memory.

Fourteen hours of battery life means the affordable Acer should handle busy medical days, and the Swift’s three-pound weight is reasonable. Wi-Fi 6E, Thunderbolt 4, USB 4 and HDMI 2.1 mean excellent connectivity, the Acer has a webcam and a fingerprint reader, and its eco-friendly ocean glass trackpad improves the Swift’s environmental credentials.

There are inevitable compromises at this price: the Acer looks middling, pricier laptops are a bit sturdier and its keyboard is too soft. It also has no discrete GPU. But none of those issues are dealbreakers, and we wholeheartedly recommend the Acer if you’re a medical student on a budget.

Read our full Acer Swift 3 OLED review

Best MacBook for medical students

The MacBook Pro is a fantastic laptop in every department. And while it will be too expensive and offer too much computing power for most medical students, it’s the Apple notebook we recommend if you need all of the power available for simulations, analysis and other trickier workloads.

There’s virtually nothing that the Apple M2 Pro and Max chips won’t handle, and the Pro can also be configured with plenty of RAM and storage. The power is partnered with a big, bold Liquid Retina XDR display that combines high resolution with stunning quality levels, so your medical diagrams and apps will always appear with clarity.

Great audio-visual kit make communication easier, the Pro has rock-solid connectivity and plenty of ports, and Apple’s security features are impressive. The battery is also one of the best in any laptop – a twenty-hour lifespan will cope with the most demanding of medical days.

The Pro weighs just under five pounds, so it’s not particularly light, and those upgraded M2 chips will be overkill for most medical students. Don’t forget the price, either – this 16-inch version starts at $2499, so it’s vastly expensive. But if you want the best Apple offers, you should buy this.

Read our full Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) review

Best for gamers

4. Razer Blade 14 Huge performance in a strong, small design Our expert review: Specifications CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 - 4070 RAM: 16GB / 32 GB Screen: 14-inch 2560 x 1600 240Hz IPS Storage: 1TB Dimensions: 12.23 x 8.97 x 0.7 in / 310.7 x 22.8 x 17.99 cm Reasons to buy + Incredible power considering the size + Robust, compact design for busy days + High-quality, sharp screen Reasons to avoid - Can become expensive - No Intel CPU - Better battery life elsewhere

If you’re a medical student who wants a laptop to handle gaming, too, then you’ve got to make a sensible decision about what laptop you buy. And there’s no better laptop for gamers and medical students than the Razer Blade 14.

At just under four pounds and with a compact design it’s easy to carry to lectures and placements, and its sleek black design looks mature and modest – most people won’t know it’s a gaming device. It’s extremely sturdy, too, which is vital for any medical student with a busy life.

On the inside, Nvidia GPUs will handle any top-tier game at high levels of graphical quality and the AMD processor is powerful enough for any medical task. The bright, high-resolution screen has the quality for medical work and the 240Hz refresh rate for esports, and the keyboard is quiet and comfortable – ideal for long days of typing.

Pairs of full-size USB and USB-C ports, an HDMI output and Wi-Fi 6E aid connectivity, and the Blade has a 1080p webcam with facial recognition.

There are downsides. The Razer’s battery will barely last a working day unless you’re really careful – expect six or seven hours. The Blade also has no card reader. Prices start at $1799, so it’s not cheap. But quality costs, and the Blade has the quality, performance and versatility to sate medical students who want to game, too.

Read our full Razer Blade 14 review

Best 2-in-1 laptop for medical students

5. Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8 Huge versatility and impressive performance from this robust all-rounder Our expert review: Specifications CPU: 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P Graphics: Intel Iris Xe RAM: 16GB LPDDR5 Screen: Up to 14-inch 3840 x 2400 400-nit OLED touch with 100% DCI-P3, VESA Certified Storage: 512GB / 1TB Dimensions: 12.52 x 9.06 x 0.6 in / 318 x 230 x 15.2 mm Reasons to buy + Reliable performance in medical apps + Touchscreen with stylus + Great battery Reasons to avoid - A little pricey - Display could be brighter

Medical students need laptops with versatility more than most, and the Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8 is one of the best notebooks around in that regard. It’s a 2-in-1, so it can work in laptop, tablet and tent modes, which is ideal for working, presentations and touch input.

The touchscreen works well with the included stylus, so it’s a reliable and effective partner for note-taking and annotating. And it’s a high-resolution OLED, too, so it’s got ample quality for any medical situation.

The screen is the star here, but there’s plenty more to like. The low-power Intel processor can tackle everyday medical workloads, including multi-tasking and running loads or browser tabs – it’ll only struggle with complex simulations and data analysis. All-day battery life, a surprising amount of connectivity and decent privacy and security features complete the picture.

The Lenovo only weighs three pounds and it looks fantastic, and its build quality is equally impressive. This isn’t a laptop that’ll struggle with being carried around during busy days. And it’s Lenovo, so you can count on a superb keyboard.

The Yoga is fast, versatile and long-lasting, so there’s not much more we can ask for when it comes to a 2-in-1 for medical students.

Read our full Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8 review

Best Chromebook for medical students

6. HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook Fast and long-lasting to cope with busy, varied days Our expert review: Specifications CPU: Up to Intel Core i7 Graphics: Intel Iris Xe RAM: Up to 16GB Screen: 13.5-inch, 1920x1280p, 400 nits, touchscreen Storage: 256GB PCIe NVMe Dimensions: 12.4 x 8.7 x 0.7 in / 31.4 x 22.09 x 1.77 cm Reasons to buy + Very fast + A touchscreen for easy navigation + Robust and long-lasting Reasons to avoid - Pricey for a Chromebook - Some features cost extra

Before taking the plunge with any Chromebook, ensure the software you need will run on ChromeOS. If you’re good to go, add the HP Elite Dragonfly to your shopping basket – because it’s the best Chromebook on the market and the best option for medical students.

It’s available with Core i5 and Core i7 processors that place right at the top of the pile when it comes to Chromebook performance – the former is well-suited to everyday medical multi-tasking and the latter can tackle tougher simulation and data analysis workloads.

All-day battery life sits alongside a touchscreen with accurate colors and stylus support. Unusually for a Chromebook, the specification can also be customized with extra storage and mobile broadband.

The Dragonfly has impressive security, like a Google Titan C chip and zero-touch enrolment. You have to pay more for Intel vPro, but we’d recommend that because you don’t want to take any chances when you will likely work with sensitive medical data.

The Dragonfly is fast, well-specific and well-built. It’s not cheap, especially for a Chromebook, but this is the best example for medical students who want to work in ChromeOS.

Read our full HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook review

Best 17-inch laptop for medical students

8. Dell XPS 17 Huge screen and power for tackling important, intensive workloads Our expert review: Specifications CPU: 13th Gen Intel Core i7 13700H / i9 13900H Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 - 4080 RAM: 16GB / 32GB / 64GB Screen: 17-inch 1920 x 1200 IPS / 3840 x 2400 IPS Storage: 1TB/2TB/4TB Dimensions: 14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 in / 374.45 x 248.05 x 19.5 mm Reasons to buy + A huge screen with loads of immersive space + Lashings of CPU power + Reasonable battery life Reasons to avoid - A necessarily heavy design - Expensive

A big screen can make it easier for medical students to study charts and diagrams and work across multiple apps and windows, and there’s nothing better than the Dell XPS 17 in this department.

Two options are available – one at a conventional resolution and another pricier display that bursts through 4K and has touch capability – and both offer fantastic quality, accuracy, and brightness.

Internally, Intel Core i7 and Core i9 processors have the processing power for any medical task, and we recommend the latter if you really want to whizz through tough simulations and data analysis workloads. Nvidia GPUs are available in the Dell, too, and while they’re of limited use for medical workloads they do facilitate creative work and gaming when you’re not working or studying.

As ever, the metal and carbon fiber XPS looks superb and it’s got the build quality for busy days. The keyboard is crisp and satisfying, albeit without a numberpad, and it has plenty of ports including an SD card slot and four Thunderbolt 4 connectors. Impressively, the battery lasts for a full working day.

At 5.37 pounds the XPS is not light, and prices start at $2449, so it’s not cheap either. But it’s undeniably the best big-screen experience for medical students and most other students and users, too.

Read our full Dell XPS 17 review

Best laptop for medical students: FAQs

Are Apple laptops good for medical students? The best Apple MacBooks (and certainly the best MacBook Pros ) are great options for students of all stripes, including medical students. Apple’s M2 processors deliver huge power, the keyboard and build quality are brilliant, and the battery lasts so long that you might get through two working days without a charge. As ever, though, Mac OS won’t support every app you might need, so check before you buy – and make sure your software will run on an Apple device.

What’s more important for medical students – a big screen or a portable design? We’d say the latter. While the best 17-inch laptops are helpful for immersion and it can make reading charts and forms a little easier, medical students will likely be dealing with busy days and hectic environments, especially if they’re working in medical facilities and learning on the job. And in that situation, we’d always prefer a lightweight laptop that’s easy to carry around. It’ll put less strain on your body, it won’t get in the way when things go sideways in any medical situation, and smaller laptops tend to have better battery life. Also, remember that the smaller laptops we’ve recommended here will still be more than capable of doing the job – even if you lose the luxury of a little screen size.

Should medical students consider a touchscreen? Definitely. It’s not vital to have a touchscreen if you’re a medical student, but it’s enormously helpful. You’ll be able to use a stylus to take notes and annotate diagrams and it’s often easier to navigate through learning and training apps using touchscreens. A touchscreen also makes it simpler to zoom in on complex charts and diagrams and speeds up the process when navigating patient records and treatment plans. If a touchscreen is an option, go for it.

How to choose the best medical student laptop for you

Medical students work in highly charged and stressful situations, so getting technology you can trust is essential.

When picking a laptop, that means concentrating on a few key areas. A processor with at least four cores and plenty of single-threaded speed is essential, as this is what you need to handle most of the apps you’ll be running as a medical student.

In tandem with that, ensure that you have at least 16GB of memory and an NVMe SSD to keep the laptop responsive so it won’t let you down when you need to navigate quickly.

In most other areas your next medical laptop will need to be a bit of an all-rounder. Internally, ensure it’s got Wi-Fi 6E for rock-solid wireless connectivity in all situations, and you should get a laptop with Intel vPro or an AMD or Google equivalent for patient and data security. Beef that up with TPM, encryption and a webcam privacy shutter if possible.

You’ll need a webcam and microphone for patient and colleague calls, and ensure that your next laptop has all of the ports you’ll need for connecting to peripherals and desktop docks.

On the outside, it’s essential to get a comfortable keyboard. Try to get a lightweight design to make life easier, and search out a laptop with a robust chassis to withstand busy medical life – anything with MIL-STD-810G or 810H testing will fit the bill.

Finally, get a touchscreen if you can, because it’ll make note-taking and navigation much easier. And make sure that the software you need will run on your laptop’s OS – it’s no good buying a MacBook if the apps you need are only available on Windows.

How we test the best laptops for medical students

We've tested a range of student laptops for different disciplines, including the best laptops for engineering students and the best laptops for architecture students.

When we test the best laptops for medical students we want to cover every vital aspect of the machine. Any medical notebook needs to be powerful enough to run demanding design apps while being portable enough to carry between the campus, lecture hall and office.

During our comprehensive review process, we assess the internal specs of each device - and how they compare with alternatives in the field. This includes CPU, GPU, portability, storage, and design.

Undergoing benchmark testing, we evaluate overall performance of the laptop and how users can specifically benefit from the features.

With an eye on the portable nature of medical laptops, we analyze battery life, connectivity ports, weight, and screen size - all of which are essential considerations for all the best student laptops. We also want to see a certain level of comfort from the device when used for extended periods.

Finally, we consider the price - and value-for-money - of the machine in comparison to rival laptops for medical students.

You can find out more in our detailed guide How we test laptops and desktops: our reviewing process explained