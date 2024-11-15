AMD could be plotting a move to include 3D V-cache in its next ThreadRipper CPU — here’s what we know so far

Changes in the BIOS manual of the ASUS TRX motherboard have sparked rumors

3D V-Cache capabilities could be coming to new AMD APUs

The changes could mark a bold move from AMD

AMD appears to be working on a new Threadripper edition sporting 3D V-Cache capabilities.

Speculation over the move follows details posted to the Chiphell forum, after a well-known hardware leaker going by the moniker ‘zhangzhonghao’ noted changes in the BIOS manual of the ASUS TRX motherboard.

“Today I saw the news that the word VCache appeared in the BIOS manual of ASUS TRX motherboard, and then I asked the supply chain and it is really coming out,” the poster said.

Top-level usage

Zhangzhonghao further added that this would apply to all CCDs (Core Chiplet Dies), not just those featured in the consumer-focused Ryzen series, and that next-gen APUs will also feature V-Cache.

There will be certain limitations at first, however.

“The next generation will start to stack 3D on APU (to strengthen CPU and GPU),” the poster added. “The technology and cost are in place, but according to current news it is limited to notebooks, and it is for halo-level use.”

This speculation follows coverage from Videocardz, which reported new features added to the ASUS WRX90 motherboard based on reader testimony. The manual for this particular motherboard notes there is an option to control 3D V-Cache stacks.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, at present there are currently no Threadripper CPUs which use this.

What does this mean for users?

All told, the speculation over the move from AMD is still rather shaky, but previous leaks from ‘zhangzhonghao’ have come to fruition, Videocardz notes.

Any prospective changes from AMD are likely still in the pipeline, and there are notable limitations. 3D V-Cache capabilities are unlikely to feature in the Ryzen AI 300 Max series, but its next iteration could see changes.

AMD hasn’t integrated more than one stack of 64MB of 3D V-Cache in Ryzen CPUs previously, Videocardz notes. However, there have been a range of Ryzen mobile CPUs to feature this capability through the Dragon Range series.