50Mbps 5G speeds set to become new normal in the UK as Vodafone intros £21 fixed-line access broadband to millions of customers — but why is it more expensive than Three's very similar £18 offer?
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By Craig Hale published
Vodafone’s 5G Broadband offers download speeds of 50Mbps+
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- Vodafone 5G Broadband plans offer download speeds of 50-150Mbps, depending on region
- 24-month contracts will cost £21-£30 per month – or more than the equivalent Three deals
- Future satellite developments could further bolster Vodafone’s 5G networks
Vodafone has unveiled a new 5G Broadband package designed specifically for British homes which can't yet access full fibre connections, positioning it as a fibre rival that’s powered by cellular networks rather than physical cables.
With the launch of 5G Broadband across the network, the company’s potential customer base expands with Vodafone anticipating being able to reach a further 3.7 million UK homes and premises.
The company is currently offering speeds of up to 150Mbps in certain regions, with others receiving a maximum download speed of 50Mbps, which is either on par with or faster than part-fiber FTTC connections.